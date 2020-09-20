Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blood Cell Analyzer market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Blood Cell Analyzer Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Blood Cell Analyzer market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global blood cell analyzer market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Hematology analyzers also known as blood cell analyzers are used in patient and research settings in order to depict and count blood cells to detect diseases. Basic analyzers provides with CBC (blood count) with a three-section differential white blood cell count, whereas, complex analyzers are used to identify small cells and measure cell morphology to examine uncommon blood conditions.

The study provides a decisive view on the blood cell analyzer market by segmenting the market based on product, modality, application, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on product the market is segmented into semi-automated biochemistry analyzers, and fully-automated biochemistry analyzers. The fully-automated biochemistry analyzers segment is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period since these provide accuracy and improved precision thus opening up promising applications in the market.

Based on modality the market is segmented into bench-top, and floor-standing. The floor-standing segment accounted for major share of the market in 2018. Based on application the market is segmented into drug development, clinical diagnostics, and other applications. The prominent accuracy the automated blood cell counters make differential analysis of the blood components like leukocyte count has enhanced their applications in patient settings. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, contract research organizations, pharma & biotech companies, and academic research institutes. Hospitals segment is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period owing to rising awareness about benefits of early diagnosis of disease, and technology advancement in these products. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the blood cell analyzer along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. The growing demand for blood cell analyzers in order to detect several blood related disorders in different healthcare settings is driving the market for blood cell analyzers globally. This is mainly due to the important role played by the analyzers in order to diagnose, and provide data for further studies. Due to rising cases of blood transfusion the blood analyzers market is likely to grow with leaps and bounds during the forecast period. Blood donation programs are also witnessing rise since recent times, thus proving beneficial for the market growth.

The report also provides market share analysis of companies to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players included in blood cell analyzer market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Boule Diagnostics AB, Abbott Laboratories, Sigma Aldrich, Horiba Ltd., Sysmex Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

The report segments the blood cell analyzer market as follows:

