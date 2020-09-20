Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 4D Printing in Healthcare market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on 4D Printing in Healthcare Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the 4D Printing in Healthcare market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the 4D Printing in Healthcare market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the 4D Printing in Healthcare market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the 4D Printing in Healthcare market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the 4D Printing in Healthcare market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein component, technology, application, end-user, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

4D printing is an innovative method in which customizable smart materials are printed using a programmable substrate. This helps material objects to alter their appearance and shape over time using internal or external stimuli such as temperature changes or water immersion under pressure, electrical current, UV light, or other forms of energy. 4D printing is expected to revolutionize every industry on a global scale with its shape-changing methods, as the technique provides advantages of reduced resource use and energy waste.

The study provides a decisive view on the 4D Printing in Healthcare market by segmenting the market based on component, technology, application, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. Based on component, the market is segmented into equipment, 3d printers, 3d bioprinters, programmable materials, shape-memory materials, hydrogels, living cells, and software & services. Based on the technology, the 4D Printing in Healthcare is segmented into FDM, PolyJet, Stereolithography, and SLS. Based on application, the 4D Printing in Healthcare market is segmented into medical models, surgical guides, patient-specific implants. Based on End-user, the 4D Printing in Healthcare market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories and other end-users. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries such as US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, GCC countries, Brazil.

4D engineering has shown the ability to create smart clinical models that will all change the medical industry. Therefore, 4D printing is projected to promote the medical industry”s development during the evaluation period. 4D printing has a wide range of applications in the medical industry. One such application is targeted drug delivery where medication is delivered to certain intended locations in the human body. 4D printed devices are capable of carrying and transmitting pharmaceutical drugs to the targeted location when the right signals are caused by their environment. 4D printed systems can work on a variety of possible stimuli.

Key players within global 4D Printing in Healthcare market include Accenture plc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Avaya Inc., CareCloud Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, eClinicalWorks LLC, GE Healthcare, Genpact Limited., IBM Corporation, Infor Inc., McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare and The SSI Groups Inc. amongst others.

The report segments global 4D Printing in Healthcare market as follows:

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market: Component Segment Analysis

Equipment

3D Printers

3D Bioprinters

Programmable Materials

Shape-memory Materials

Hydrogels

Living cells

Software & Services

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market: Technology Segment Analysis

FDM

PolyJet

Stereolithography

SLS

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market: Application Segment Analysis

Medical Models

Surgical Guides

Patient-specific Implants

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market: End-user Segment Analysis

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Other End-Users

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

