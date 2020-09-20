Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: by Product (Surveillance & Security, Humanoid, Rehabilitation, and Socially Assistive), Portability (Fixed base and Mobile) and Application (Stroke, Orthopedics, Cognitive & Motor Skills, Sports and Others) -Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies market.

Robotics rehabilitation and assistive technologies enable robotic devices to be used to rehabilitate patients with mobility problems. Robotic rehabilitation and support technologies allow robots to be used in clinical procedures to help a person recover from various diseases or disabilities, such as orthopedic traumas, neuromotor disorders, cognitive diseases, strokes and injuries to the cord. Assistive robotics helps to live an independent life for people with degenerative motor and/or cognitive abilities. Technological innovations in the field of robotic rehabilitation and assistive technology offer a second look at how to address the difficulties of disability. Current robotics engineering not only supports the lives of people with disabilities and the disabled, but also enhances their body functionality.

The study provides a decisive view on the Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies market by segmenting the market based on product, portability, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on product, the market is segmented into surveillance & security, humanoid, rehabilitation, and socially assistive. Based on portability, the market is segmented into fixed base and mobile. Based on application, the market is segmented into stroke, orthopedics, cognitive & motor skills, sports and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries such as US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, GCC countries, Brazil. Due to the increasing prevalence of disabilities in the world, Europe is expected to hold a dominant position on the market for robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies throughout the forecast period.

According to the 2016 World Health Organization (WHO), about 1 billion people worldwide have suffered from some form of disability, around 190 million of which have been unable to perform everyday function independently. The prevalence of disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injury and other ageing conditions is expected to increase rapidly. The demand for robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies is powered by well-designed technology to develop robotics and assistive speech technology systems for treatment and companionship development. The demand for robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies is powered by well-designed technology to develop robotics and assistive speech technology systems for treatment and companionship development. Stroke is one of the world”s leading causes for people with disabilities. Stakeholders in the field of robotic rehabilitation and assistive technology have noted an increase in demand for mobile rehabilitation robots, as patients have to wait long hours to get a rehabilitation training appointment due to the overwhelming response to rehabilitation services. As such, robotic arm design is the first-of-its-kind breakthrough in the field of robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies, consolidating an exoskeleton with soft robot and exo-nerve stimulation technologies.

Key players within global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies market include Accuray, Inc., AlterG inc., Bioxtreme Robotics Rehabilitation, Ekso Bionics, Health Robotics S.R.L., Instead Technologies, Interactive Motion Technologies, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Kinova and Mazor Robotics Ltd. amongst others.

The report segments global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies market as follows:

Global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: Product Segment Analysis

Surveillance & Security,

Humanoid,

Rehabilitation,

Socially Assistive

Global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: Portability Segment Analysis

Fixed base

Mobile

Global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: Application Segment Analysis

Stroke

Orthopedics

Cognitive & Motor Skills

Sports

Others

Global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

