Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Metagenomic Sequencing Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Metagenomic Sequencing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the metagenomic sequencing market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the metagenomic sequencing market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the metagenomic sequencing market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the metagenomic sequencing market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the metagenomic sequencing market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the metagenomic sequencing market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view on the metagenomic sequencing by segmenting the market based on workflow, product and service, technology, application and region. All the segments of metagenomic sequencing market have been investigated based on current and forecast demand and trends and the market is forecasted from 2019 to 2025.

Metagenomics deals with the study of genetic material collected from environmental samples. Metagenomics tools are used for population analysis of unknown microorganisms. The identification of previously unknown microorganisms brings newer opportunities to study virology, ecology, environmental sciences, microbiology, biomedical research etc. Metagenomic sequencing is newer approach used to study thousands of organisms in parallel and systematically sample all genes which offers valuable insights on community biodiversity and function.

Metagenomics sequencing market is driven by its applications in various fields such as drug discovery, ecology, virology, environmental, industrial applications etc. Also, government initiatives and funds to large scale projects of sequencing along with decreasing prices of sequencing drive the market growth of metagenomics sequencing market. However, shortage of trained professionals, budget concerns in developing regions may hamper the growth of this market. Availability of cloud based data management solutions are expected to bring new opportunities for market players in metagenomics sequencing.

Based on product and service, global metagenomic sequencing market is bifurcated into instruments, reagents & consumables, analysis & data interpretation solutions and services. The reagents & consumables segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 due to their high uptake for metagenomic sequencing projects. Technological advancements play crucial role in driving demand for new and advanced instruments whereas cost effective outsourcing services are expected to boost high growth of services segment over the forecast period.

Data processing & analysis, sequencing, and sample processing & library preparation constitute the workflow segment of global metagenomic sequencing market. Sample processing & library preparation segment held largest market share in 2018 whereas sequencing workflow segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period. This high growth is supported by advancements in the next generation sequencing approaches. Lack of skilled professionals is expected to attribute to sluggish growth of data processing and analysis workflow segment over the forecast period.

The technology segment is divided into 16S rRNA sequencing, shotgun metagenomic sequencing, whole-genome sequencing & de novo assembly and metatranscriptomics. Shotgun metagenomic sequencing segment is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on applications market is segmented into Clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, soil microbiome applications, environmental and ecological applications, veterinary and other applications. Drug discovery application segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 whereas clinical diagnostics and industrial applications segment are expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period.

The current and estimated demand for regions such as Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe is covered for metagenomic sequencing market. North America held largest share of global metagenomic sequencing market in 2018. Presence of developed research and development infrastructure, government funding, increasing public and private investment in NGS projects are some of factors that support market growth in this region. Europe held second leading position in the market due to increasing investments in next generation sequencing technologies and favorable government funding. Asia Pacific region is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period as major players are focusing on major emerging markets like India, China etc.

Major players included in the report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, QIAGEN N.V., BGI Group, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., GENEWIZ, Eurofins Scientific, Macrogen Inc., Zymo Research Corporation, Novogene Corporation, IntegraGen SA, NuGEN Technologies, Inc., DNAStar, Inc., and Microsynth AG.

The report segment of global metagenomic sequencing market as follows:

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market: By Product & Service

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Services

Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market: By Workflow

Sample Processing & Library Preparation

Sequencing

Data Processing & Analysis

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market: By Technology

Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing

16S rRNA Sequencing

Metatranscriptomics

Whole-genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market: By Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Soil Microbiome Applications

Industrial applications

Ecological and Environmental Applications

Veterinary Applications

Other Applications

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

