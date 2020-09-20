5G Technology Market: By Offerings (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Wi-Fi, HSPA, RAT, GSM, and WiMAX), By Application (AR/VR, Connected Automotive, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Energy, Wireless eHealth, Connected Drones, Smart Cities and Others) and By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018 -2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 5G Technology market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on 5G Technology Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the 5G Technology market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ 5G Technology Market: By Offerings (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Wi-Fi, HSPA, RAT, GSM, and WiMAX), By Application (AR/VR, Connected Automotive, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Energy, Wireless eHealth, Connected Drones, Smart Cities and Others) and By Region-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Abstract

5G Technology is basically 5th generation mobile network technology. It is the latest form of cellular network technology and is still in commercialization phase. It is observed to be most advanced form of network technology with unbeatable benefits such as 20 GBPS data transmission rate and extensively low latency of 1 MS.

5G is a next generation telecom network technology that provides broadband access. Beyond improved speed, it is also expected to support massive demand of IoT ecosystem where it can serve communication needs of connected devices worldwide. It has revolutionized the field of wireless networking and has enhanced machine-to-machine devices connectivity management. This will help in enhancing market for various sectors and also create opportunity for connected and smart devices.

The demand for smart phone is emerging and almost everyone in the world is using it. The increasing usage of smart phone for entertainment and work related activities is contributing to the market growth. Activities such as online gaming, VR headsets to enhance experience, video conferencing download files, application based entertainment via Netflix, hotstar and amazon is driving the need for smartphones. Moreover, rising digitalization and increasing online orders of food and products along with cab bookings is expected to support growth in the years ahead.

Due to increased usage of wireless mobile networks, the society has extremely exposed to security issues. Globally rising cyber-attacks is anticipated to hamper overall market growth to some extent. Remarkable progress in telecommunications and networking technologies is forecasted to result in lucrative market opportunities.

Global 5G technology market is segmented on the basis of offerings, technology, applications, and geography. Offering segment is majorly classified into hardware, software, and services. Services sub segment of the market is anticipated to flourish during forecast time frame. Based on technology, the market bifurcated into Wi-Fi, GSM (Global System for Mobile), RAT (Radio Access Technologies), HSPA (High Speed Package Access), and WiMAX (Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access). 5G technologies is implied in diverse applications including AR/VR, connected automotive, smart manufacturing, connected energy, wireless e-health, connected drones and smart cities among other. Market demand in Augmented and Virtual Reality segment is expected to witness remarkable growth.

On the basis of geography, 5G technology markets is categorized into five main regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Attributing to strong presence of prominent 5G technology providers, North America is anticipated to attain substantial market share. Furthermore, the United States is observed to dominate in the region.

Some of the globally renowned participants of 5G technology market are SK Telecom, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Nokia Networks, Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T, Inc., Telecom Italia, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Orange, S.A., China Mobile Limited, Verizon Communications, Inc. and KT Corporation among others.

The report segments the 5G technology market as follows:

Global 5G Technology Market: By Offerings Segment Analysis

Hardware

Software

Services

Global 5G Technology Market: By Technology Segment Analysis

Wi-Fi

HSPA (High Speed Package Access)

RAT (Radio Access Technologies)

GSM (Global System for Mobile)

WiMAX (Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access)

Global 5G Technology Market: By Application Segment Analysis

AR/VR

Connected Automotive

Smart Manufacturing

Connectecd Energy

Wireless eHealth

Connected Drones

Smart Cities

Others

Global 5G Technology Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on 5G Technology in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ 5G Technology Market: By Offerings (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Wi-Fi, HSPA, RAT, GSM, and WiMAX), By Application (AR/VR, Connected Automotive, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Energy, Wireless eHealth, Connected Drones, Smart Cities and Others) and By Region-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580