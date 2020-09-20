IoT Security Market: by Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, and Others) by Component (Software and Services) by End Use Industry (Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government Sector, Manufacturing, Transportation, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2015 -2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the IoT Security market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on IoT Security Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the IoT Security market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

IoT Security Market: by Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, and Others) by Component (Software and Services) by End Use Industry (Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government Sector, Manufacturing, Transportation, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Abstract

IoT security market is expected witness substantial rise over the estimated period owing to the increasing demand for data security solutions. Adoption of IoT technology in various sectors is proving to be a boon for the market growth. Rising investments in IoT is considered as a major factor for the future development of the market. One such example is that of the manufacturing sector. In 2016, the global spending in IoT manufacturing sector was USD 178 Billion. With the adoption of Industry 4.0, the spending on IoT technology is bound to increase. Thus, the demand for IoT security solutions is anticipated to rise over the forecast period.

Increasing usage of online platforms for shopping has led to the demand for solutions that provide customer data security among various retailers. Further, retailers are opting for software that helps them keep track of products, their lifetime, inventory and much more. Lack of awareness about the benefits of IoT security solutions is considered as a major drawback for the market development. However, digitalization in developing economies of Asia Pacific region is expected to open new prospects for the market growth over the forecast timespan.

The IoT security market is segmented on the basis of component, type, end use industry, and region. Based on component, the global IoT security market is segmented into software and services. The software segment is estimated to hold a notable share of the market over the forecast period. This share is due to the increasing adoption of technology in various sectors. On the basis of end use industry, the market is divided into retail, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, government sector, manufacturing, transportation, and others. The retail segment will grow at a considerable rate during the forecast timespan.

North America is projected to hold a notable chunk of the global IoT Security market during the estimated timespan. The U.S. is estimated to make major contributions in the IoT security market owing to the increasing demand in the IT & telecom sector. Further, the presence of market players such as IBM Corporation, PTC Inc., Symantec Corporation, and many more in the U.S., it is expected that the market in this region will propel over the coming years. Europe is expected to witness notable rise in the demand for IoT security solution due to the growing demand in manufacturing sector. Several automotive manufacturers in UK and Germany are focusing on the usage of IoT technology for manufacturing cars.

Major players in the IoT Security market are IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, PTC Inc., Trustwave, Verizon Enterprises Solutions, Gemalto NV, Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Security Software Technologies Ltd., Infineon Technologies, and AT&T Inc. among others. Key market players are focusing on acquisition to leverage their product offerings and expand their business at a global level.

The report segment of global IoT Security market as follows:

Global IoT Security Market: Type Segment Analysis

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

Global IoT Security Market: Component Segment Analysis

Software

Identity Access Management

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

Distributed Denial of Service Protection

Security Analytics

Others

Services

Consulting

Maintenance

Training and Development

Global IoT Security Market: End Use Industry Segment Analysis

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government Sector

Manufacturing

Transportation

Others

Global IoT Security Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

