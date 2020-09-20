Corneal Topographer Market: by Product (placido-based systems, evaluation-based systems, and interferometric systems.) & Applications (corneal ectatic disorders diagnosis, cataract surgery evaluation, contact lens fitting, post-penetrating keratoplasty, and evaluation of post-refractive surgery) -Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Corneal Topographer market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Corneal Topographer market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Corneal Topographer market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Corneal Topographer market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Corneal Topographer market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Corneal Topographer market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product, application, end-user and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Cornea can be described as a transparent dome-shaped eye cover that covers the eye”s pupil, iris, and anterior chamber. This plays an important role in the eye safety and vision quality. The cornea functions in tandem with the ear and lens ” anterior chamber; and it accounts for over 70% of the eye”s optical capacity. Corneal Topographer can be described as a computer-assisted video keratography (CAVK) tool that helps examine the corneal surface and create a graphical representation of the cornea. The CAVK system creates a three-dimensional graphic image of the cornea of the patient in order to evaluate the cornea”s health. Corneal Topographer makes it possible to spot irregular corneal conditions that are invisible in regular study. Use of corneal Topographer tools provides a detailed overview that helps to identify, control and treat different eye conditions. Such tools are also used to suit the contact lenses and to prepare laser eye surgery. Corneal Topographer is also used to diagnose keratoconus, marked by corneal thinning to a point where the intraocular pressure is sufficient to cause the cornea to take on a cone shape.

The study provides a decisive view on the Corneal Topographer market by segmenting the market based on product, application, end user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on product, the market is segmented into placido-based systems, evaluation-based systems, and interferometric systems. Based on application, the market is segmented into corneal ectatic disorders diagnosis, cataract surgery evaluation, contact lens fitting, post-penetrating keratoplasty, and evaluation of post-refractive surgery. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries such as US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, GCC countries, Brazil. Strong market growth in North America can be attributed to increased health care services, increased awareness among people, and increased prevalence of eye disorders.

Due to the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, the demand for corneal Topographer systems is expected to grow over the forecast period. The global prevalence of pathological astigmatism, for instance, is estimated to surpass 40%. Furthermore, the increasing demand for the correction of laser refractive error procedures and the increased use of contact lenses expand the market. Nonetheless, other drawbacks of corneal Topographer, such as its ability to measure just four 3.6 mm apart points i.e. more than 5 percent of the corneal surface and lack of quantitative regularity assessment, may have a negative impact on the market in the coming years. However, tight consumer authorization requirements, high cost of corneal Topographer products, and lack of awareness of the use of such tools could in the near future hamper the market.

Key players within global Corneal Topographer market include Aeon Imaging, LLC., Carl Zeiss AG, Cassini, CW Optics, Eyenuk Inc., MEDMONT INTERNATIONAL PTY LTD, NIDEK CO., LTD., OCULUS, Inc., OcuSciences, Inc., OPTIKON 2000 SpA, Optos plc, Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., and Ziemer Group AG amongst others.

The report segments global Corneal Topographer market as follows:

Global Corneal Topographer Market: Product Segment Analysis

Placido-Based Systems

Evaluation-Based Systems

Interferometric Systems

Global Corneal Topographer Market: Application Segment Analysis

Corneal Ectatic Disorders Diagnosis

Cataract Surgery Evaluation

Contact Lens Fitting

Post-Penetrating Keratoplasty

Evaluation Of Post-Refractive Surgery

Global Corneal Topographer Market: Application Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Corneal Topographer Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

