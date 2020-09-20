Cannabis Indica Oil Market: Report by Type (Organic Cannabis Oil and Non-Organic Cannabis Oil) and by Application (Recreational and Medical): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cannabis Indica Oil market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cannabis Indica Oil Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cannabis Indica Oil market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Cannabis Indica Oil Market: Report by Type (Organic Cannabis Oil and Non-Organic Cannabis Oil) and by Application (Recreational and Medical)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Global Cannabis Indicas Oil Market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Million tons) and revenue (USD Million).

The global cannabis indicas oil market is expected to have substantial scope in the coming future owning to various factors that are driving the market growth in the forecast period. The global cannabis indicas oil market is likely to grow at a double digit CAGR within the forecast period. The Cannabis indicas oil is extracted from the leaves of cannabis indicas plant which has maximum concentration of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).This oil has multiple usages in the field of medical and recreational. One of the major factors that drive the growth of the market is the government intervention which is making cannabis indica oil legalized in various places across globe. Cannabis indicas oil potential health and medicinal advantages such as pain relief.

The cannabis indica oil market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the cannabis indica oil market is categorized in two types named as organic cannabis oil and non-organic cannabis oil. The usages or applications of cannabis indica oil are medical purposes and recreational drugs. USA, Europe and Canada are the major countries that have maximum production of cannabis oil. Out of this Canada is the largest producer of cannabis oil as per the industry sources.

The key drivers and opportunities boosting cannabis indica oil market are the government regulation and policies for legalizing the cannabis, lesser side effect and companies which are investing on R&D for cannabis production. Cannabis indica oil has long lasting effect which can give us beneficial property named as pain relief. The technological advancement, rise in demand and awareness about the benefits of cannabis are driving the cannabis indica oil market. One of the major applications is of cannabis oil is during the treatment of the cancer as the oil may kill cancer cell and dis continue the tumour. Moreover, owing to advancement in technology, the cannabis indica oil has moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties which is more applicable in the cosmetic industry and hence it is widely used in the skin care products. Various changes such as technological developments, competitive development like new product development, expansions and acquisitions are further propelling the market growth.

Some of the major manufacturers of the cannabis indica oil are:

Select Oil

I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

Cannabis Indica Oil Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Cannabis Indica Oil Market: Report by Type (Organic Cannabis Oil and Non-Organic Cannabis Oil) and by Application (Recreational and Medical)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

