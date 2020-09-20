Controlled Release Cannabis Pills Market: by product (High THC Capsule, THC/CBD Balanced Capsules and High CBD Capsules), by application/end users (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Online Sales): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Controlled Release Cannabis Pills market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Controlled Release Cannabis Pills Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Controlled Release Cannabis Pills market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers forecast and analysis for Global Controlled Release Cannabis Pills Market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (USD Million).

The global controlled release cannabis pills market has enormous opportunities in the upcoming future and is expected to grow at a single digit CAGR within the forecast period. The key players of the market are investing a lot on research and development in order to get the exposure about cannabis or marijuana. Controlled release cannabis pills market is anticipated to expand due to the government intervention and making market legalized in most of the places across globe. This has increased the number of distribution of medical marijuana which ultimately jacks up the controlled release cannabis pills market. Adoption of controlled release cannabis capsules or pills have increased due to lesser side effects which is likely to propel the market.

Based on product type, global controlled release cannabis pills market has been categorized into three types named as THC/CBD Balanced Capsules, High THC Capsule and High CBD Capsules. Based on the application, the controlled release cannabis pills market can cater to hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores and online sales etc. The consumption of controlled release cannabis pills has increased which cures chronic pain, muscle spasm, nausea and dizziness.

Some of the drivers which are uplifting the controlled release cannabis pills market are long-lasting effect, lower or minimal side effects, legalized distribution and standardized drugs. These factors are anticipated to propel the market at prominent phase and witnessed the significant rise in market share. Propelling the growth of controlled release cannabis pills market is majorly in North America, which is dominating the market and expected to drive at faster rate because of the legalization. In few states the use of marijuana is legal for medical purpose. These are the factors which is helping the market to move faster.

The key players driving the global controlled release cannabis pills market are Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Wana Edibles, Depomed, Corium International Inc. (US), Collegium Pharmaceutical (US), GlaxoSmithKline (UK) and others. These players are poised to collaborate with distributors and companies to expand the reach.

This report segments the the global controlled release cannabis pills market as follows:

Global Controlled Release Cannabis Pills Market: Product Segment Analysis

High THC Capsule

THC/CBD Balanced Capsules

High CBD Capsules Digital

Global Controlled Release Cannabis Pills Market: End-User Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Sales

Global Controlled Release Cannabis Pills Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

