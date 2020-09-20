Commercial Cannabis Dehumidifiers Market: by Type (Vertical Dehumidifiers and Horizontal Dehumidifiers), by Application (Cannabis Plants, Greenhouse, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Commercial Cannabis Dehumidifiers market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Commercial Cannabis Dehumidifiers market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based and revenue (USD Million).

The global commercial cannabis dehumidifiers market has enormous opportunities in the upcoming future. The global commercial cannabis dehumidifiers market is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR within the forecast period. As the installation of commercial dehumidifiers in the cannabis warehouse prevents the growth of mold, mildew, and potentially harmful bacteria, the demand for such dehumidifiers is exponentially increasing.

Based on the type, the global commercial cannabis dehumidifiers market has been fragmented into vertical dehumidifiers and horizontal dehumidifiers. The horizontal dehumidifier type segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2018, in terms of revenue. Owing to its highly sensitive nature towards extreme humidity, cannabis can be prone to diseases such as mildew and botrytis. However, horizontal dehumidifiers are extensively used in removing excess humidity from storerooms and warehouses. Hence, horizontal dehumidifiers are being used on a large scale in varied geographies.

The global commercial cannabis dehumidifiers market has been categorized into cannabis plants, greenhouse, and others, which are based on the mode of application. In 2018, the cannabis plant segment has the largest market share and is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period owing to the high demand for commercial dehumidifiers in the cannabis warehouse for the prevention of humidity diseases. Furthermore, the demand for the greenhouse segment in the global commercial cannabis dehumidifiers market is expected to increase. The dehumidifier regulates humidity and prevents plants from mildew and fungi which occurs due to high moisture content and high temperatures in the greenhouse.

Based on the region, North America is expected to gain market growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing production of cannabis in the region. In addition to this, consumer inclination towards maintaining a healthy environment in cannabis warehouses to protect them from humidity diseases is boosting the market growth. Asia-Pacific region has massive opportunities in the future as it is an untapped market for cannabis plantation along with the presence of a large base of manufacturers and research laboratories in the region. Moreover, Thailand has recently legalized medical cannabis. Countries like Uruguay and Colombia in Latin America have legalized recreational cannabis. Through the legalization of recreational cannabis, governments are trying to eliminate the black market and focusing on a substantial amount of tax revenue from the regional market. On the flip side, stringent rules and regulations in European countries regarding sales and cultivation of cannabis may limit the overall growth in the region.

The Commercial Cannabis Dehumidifiers market is highly consolidated, with major players including DryGair Energies, Dehumidifier Corporation of America, STULZ Air Technology Systems, AGS, and Desert Aire”s GrowAire„¢ Systems accounted more than half share in the Commercial Cannabis Dehumidifiers market. The major strategies implemented by these leading companies in the market are new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships. These companies are focusing more on investing in innovations, collaborations, and expansions, to increase their market share.

