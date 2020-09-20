Photobiostimulation Devices Market: by Type (Infra-red Light, Red Light and Others), Applications (pain management, wound care, cosmetic applications and other applications) and End-user (specialty clinics, research institutions, home care and others) -Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Photobiostimulation Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Photobiostimulation Devices Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Photobiostimulation Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Photobiostimulation Devices Market: by Type (Infra-red Light, Red Light and Others), Applications (pain management, wound care, cosmetic applications and other applications) and End-user (specialty clinics, research institutions, home care and others) -Global Industry Analytics COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2019-2025

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Photobiostimulation Devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Photobiostimulation Devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Photobiostimulation Devices market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Photobiostimulation Devices market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, application, end-user and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Often used for Photobiostimulation treatment is Low-Level Light Therapy (LLLT). Photobiostimulants are used to prevent tissue damage and to reduce pain, swelling, and edema, and to treat wounds, deeper tissue, and nerves. The LED is used by traditional photobiostimulation systems to produce the required wavelength light to achieve specific results. In cell mitochondria, light acts on a protein that results in enhanced ATP and decreases oxidative stress and is the prevalent concept on which photobiostimulation instruments work. Finally, an intracellular cascade results in tissue enhanced and inflammation decreased. Patients are looking for a non-invasive and pain-free mode of treatment with a growing technological shift. One such technique is photobiostimulation, which uses LEDs to emit light at different wavelengths. Infrared and red light are the wavelengths most commonly used. Photobiostimulation devices are used for reducing inflammation, edema, and pain. It is used to heal deeper tissues, nerves and wounds. It also prevents damage to the tissue. The light from the photobiostimulation device affects a protein in the mitochondria of a cell, stimulates ATP production and reduces oxidative stress. Therefore, reduce inflammation and improving tissue repair.

The study provides a decisive view on the Photobiostimulation Devices market by segmenting the market based on type, application, end user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on type, the market is segmented into Infra-red Light, Red Light and Others. Based on application, the market is segmented into pain management, wound care, cosmetic applications and other applications. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into specialty clinics, research institutions, home care and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries such as US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, GCC countries, Brazil. Strong market growth in North America can be attributed to increased health care services, increased awareness among people, and increased prevalence of accidents.

Factors such as the growing tendency to treat non-invasive alternatives, a growing number of patients experiencing chronic pain, and the need for cheaper therapy options drive market development in photobiostimulation systems. While the FDA is allowed to use photobiostimulation equipment for therapy, however, the production regulations for these devices are quite lenient and contribute to a number of lower-market quality products. In addition, a number of falsified products are available on the market, preventing the general photobiostimulator business growth.

Key players within global Photobiostimulation Devices market include Bioflex Laser Therapy, Hairmax, Ingeneus Pty Ltd., iRestore Laser, Omega Laser Systems, Thermadome Inc., and THOR Photomedicine amongst others.

