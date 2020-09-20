Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Building Automation System market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Building Automation System Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Building Automation System market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Building Automation System Market: By Offering (Facility Management Systems, Security & Access Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Building Energy Management Software, BAS Services and Others), By Communication Technology (Wired Technology and Wireless Technology), By Application (Residential, Commercial Industrial and Government) And By Region:-Global Industry Analytics, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 -2029.

Abstract

It is an automatic centralized control of a building”s air conditioning, heating, lighting ventilation and other systems via building automation system. The mail function of this type of infrastructure is to increase system efficiency, enhance safety and reduce costs.

Building automation system market is expected to show signs of growth in the coming years owing to the increasing adoption of automated security system, increasing development of wireless sensor technology for building automation system and increasing penetration of internet of things in building automation systems are some of the drivers stimulating market growth. The building automation coupled with IoT has also enabled the exchange of data between numerous electronic devices without any human intervention in between. These factors have also stimulated the growth of BAS market. The BAS helps homeowners and building operators to constantly analyze and monitor the amount of energy consumed by the building. It not only provides consumption or energy drifts information to its owners / operators but also provides data and information on how to save energy. With the arrival of automation technology the automation system manufacturers are aiming on developing user friendly software for management of energy consumption, thus propelling market growth of BAS market in the long run. However, lack of skilled workforce, false belief about installation cost along with technical difficulties has been a major restraints factors faced by the companies in BAS market.

On the basis of application building automation system market is divided into residential, commercial and industrial. The industrial includes production plants, factories, warehouses, distribution facilities that support production and manufacturing functions. This industrial segment is also anticipated to embrace smart building solutions to attain cost and energy saving, enhanced productivity, optimized surveillance and improved access and identity management. The industrial and manufacturing buildings have different set of requirement for storage and manufacturing purposes and are equipped with upgraded technologies. Air-conditioners, lifts and controlled ventilation systems are part of these systems and contributes and consume a lot of energy .Drop in energy consumption expenditure is an important aspect for manufacturing and industrial facilities as it contributes to the capital and operational expenditure of the company thus affecting companys opportunity cost.

Global building automation system market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to have growth in building automation system market attributed to the fast pace growth of the construction industry in developing countries such as China and India along with the government initiatives taken towards energy conservation have supported the growth of the building automation system market in APAC. Countries such as India and China have started projects for smart cities.

Major players of building automation system market include ABB, Hubbell, Robert Bosch, Legrand, Schneider Electric, United Technologies Corp., Johnson Controls International, Honeywell International, Siemens AG and Ingersoll-Rand among others.

The report segments the building automation system market is as follows:

Global Building Automation System Market: By Offering Analysis

Facility Management Systems

Security & Access Control Systems

Fire Protection Systems

Building Energy Management Software

BAS Services

Others

Global Building Automation System Market: By Communication Technology Analysis

Wired Technology

Zigbee

Enocean

Z“Wave

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Thread

Infrared

Wireless Technology

Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

KNX

Lonworks

Building Automation and Control Network (BACNET)

Modbus

Global Building Automation System Market: By Application Analysis

Residential

Home Automation

Commercial

Office Buildings

Retail and Public Assembly Buildings

Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Airports and Railway Stations

Industrial

Government

Global Building Automation System Market: By Region Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

