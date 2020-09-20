Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cardiac Arrest Treatment market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global cardiac arrest treatment market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top treatments, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Cardiac arrest is a situation wherein the heart stops beating suddenly. This occurs when the demand for oxygen towards heart does not meet the requirement and results in the mortality of heart muscles cells causing a heart attack. Besides, there are several other reasons causing cardiac arrest like cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease, Brugada syndrome, and long QT syndrome. Among these, the coronary artery disease is the most common cause for sudden cardiac arrest especially among people above 35 years age group. The Brugada syndrome and long QT syndrome causes abnormal heart rate which develops a cardiac arrest problem within the body. The cardiomyopathy situation causes heart muscle to develop to abnormal size and causes cardiac arrest problems.

The study provides a decisive view on the cardiac arrest treatment market by segmenting the market based on treatment, distribution channel, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on treatment the market is segmented into drugs and medical devices. The drugs market is further segmented into anticholinergic drugs, vasopressors, anti-arrhythmic drugs, fibrinolytic drugs, corticosteroids, beta blockers, and others, and the medical devices market is further segmented into defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy, and others. The drugs segment accounted for major share of the market in 2018.

Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into hospitals, pharmacies, and others. Hospitals segment held major share of the market in 2018, due to a large number of surgical procedures being performed in hospitals. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. North America held the leading position in the market for cardiac arrest treatment. More than 750,000 new heart attack and 340,000 recurrent cases occur every year in the U.S. alone.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the cardiac arrest treatment along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the cardiac arrest treatment market on global level. Increasing number of cases for cardiac arrest owing to lifestyle changes like alcohol consumption, high cholesterol, improper rest and sleep, smoking, stress, obesity, and high blood pressure are likely to boost market growth. . Besides, patients suffering from coronary artery disease are also more vulnerable to cardiac arrest. Moreover, growing sector of the geriatric population and rising pace of obesity is raising market growth significantly.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players included in cardiac arrest treatment market are GE Healthcare, Pfizer Inc., Abbott, Bayer AG, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, and Boston Scientific Corporation.

The report segments the cardiac arrest treatment market as follows:

Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: Treatment Segment Analysis

Drugs

Vasopressors

Anti-arrhythmic Drugs

Anticholinergic Drugs

Corticosteroids

Fibrinolytic Drugs

Beta Blockers

Others (Colloids, Crystalloids)

Medical Devices

Defibrillators

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

Others

Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Others

Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

