Global Exosome Research Products Market was valued at approximately USD 82.36 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 323.09 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 21.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Exosome Research Products Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Exosome Research Products market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the exosome research products market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the exosome research products market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the exosome research products market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the exosome research products market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the exosome research products market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the exosome research products market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view on the exosome research products by segmenting the market based on application, product and service, end-user, and region. All the segments of exosome research products market have been investigated based on current and forecast demand and trends and the market is forecasted from 2019 to 2025.

Exosomes are secreted by variety of cells as extracellular vesicles and are found in body fluids such as saliva, plasma, urine and serum. Exosomes are made up of lipid bilayer membranes and are usually filled with different proteins, nucleic acids like mRNA, microRNA and DNA. Exosomes bear specific protein markers such as heat shock proteins, tetraspanins, EpCam depending on the cellular origin. These exosomes can be used as biomarkers for various chronic diseases including diabetes, cancer, neurological diseases etc. Exosomes have become of prime importance to the researchers for studying biological functions and development of advanced therapeutics and non-invasive diagnostics.

Exosome research products market is driven by increasing adoption of exosomes based procedures along with increasing investments in life science research. Increasing cancer prevalence across the globe is another important factor that is boosting the growth of exosome research products market. However, dearth of trained professionals, lack of funds in developing regions may hamper the growth of this market. Increasing preference for personalized medicine and growing research applications in exosomes based products are expected to open new opportunities for market players in exosome research products market.

Based on product and service, global exosome research products market is bifurcated into instruments, reagents & kits, and services. The reagents & kits segment held largest market share in 2018 owing to their continuous and increasing use for exosome research projects. Increasing number of exosomes based test offerings by diagnostic laboratories and technological advancements are expected to drive demand for advanced instruments. Services segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on applications market is segmented into cancer and non-cancer applications. Cancer applications segment is further split into Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer and Other Cancers. Lung cancer application segment held largest market share in 2018 owing to increasing prevalence of lung cancer across the globe. Breast cancer segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing government initiatives and awareness programs.

Hospitals & clinical testing laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and academic & research institutes constitute the end-user segment. Academic & research institutes segment held largest market share in 2018 whereas increasing investments and research activities by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is expected to boost the market growth of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies end user segment over the forecast period.

At regional level, North America held largest market share of global exosome research products market in 2018. Increasing private and public investment, increasing cancer burden, presence of developed infrastructure, government funding are factors that boost the market growth in this region. Europe was second largest regional market in 2018. The growth in Europe for exosomes research products market is supported by increasing investments, favorable grants and funding to the academic and research institutes, increasing healthcare expenditure. Over the forecast period Asia Pacific region is projected to register highest CAGR as a result of increasing geriatric population base and increasing cancer burden in emerging countries like India, China etc.

Major players included in the report are QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Techne, NX Pharmagen, System Biosciences, LLC., AMS Biotechnology Limited, Miltenyi Biotec, Lonza, NanoSomiX, and Norgen Biotek Corp.

The report segment of global exosome research products market as follows:

Global Exosome Research Products Market: By Product & Service

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Services

Global Exosome Research Products Market: By Application

Cancer Applications

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Other Cancers

Non-cancer Applications

Global Exosome Research Products Market: By End-User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories

Global Exosome Research Products Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

