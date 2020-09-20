Finger Print Sensors Market: by Type (Swipe, Area, and Touch) by Technology (Capacitive, Ultrasonic, Thermal, and Optical) by End Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Government & Law Enforcement, Banking & Finance, Travel & Immigration, Commercial, Military, Healthcare and Defense, & Aerospace and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2015 -2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Finger Print Sensors market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Finger Print Sensors Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Finger Print Sensors market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Finger Print Sensors Market: by Type (Swipe, Area, and Touch) by Technology (Capacitive, Ultrasonic, Thermal, and Optical) by End Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Government & Law Enforcement, Banking & Finance, Travel & Immigration, Commercial, Military, Healthcare and Defense, & Aerospace and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Abstract

Finger print sensor is a type of electronic device used for identification and verification of fingerprints of an individual. The main objective of such sensors is to decide whether to allow or deny access of an individual to any physical facility. To summarize, finger print sensors are basically combination of both hardware and software to any physical facility.

Globally rising market penetration rate in Smartphone applications is propelling market demand to greater extent. In recent five years, worldwide smartphone penetration has witness significant growth that has led to intense competition among leading smartphone OEMs. Globally leading smartphone providers are continuously inducing latest technologies to attain huge consumer base. This in return has increased market demand of fingerprint sensors that not only enhances overall consumer experience, but additionally increases cyber security of customer”s data.

However, overall increase in threats due to biometric data base is hampering market growth to some extent. Moreover, emergence of IoT based biometric solutions is anticipated to result in lucrative market opportunities during forecast time frame.

Finger print sensors market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, end-use application area, and region. Type segment of the market is majorly categorized into swipe, area, and touch. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into capacitive, ultrasonic, thermal, and optical sub segment. Capacitive technology segment is anticipated hold substantial market share during forecast time frame. one of the major reason responsible for notable share extensively rising usage in various consumer electronics devices such as laptops and smartphones. Finger print sensors are used in diversified application area such as consumer electronics, government & law enforcement, banking & finance, travel & immigration, commercial, military, healthcare and defense, & aerospace among others. Out of all end-use industries, consumer electronics sub-segment is observed to account largest market size. Rising adoption of finger print sensors in Smartphones is mainly driving the segment and is expected to continue its dominance during forecasts time frame as well.

On the basis of geography, global finger print sensor market is primly classified into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Attributing to strong presence of smartphone OEMs such as Oppo, Samsung and Vivo, Asia Pacific held prominent market share geographically. China accounted highest market demand in the region and is forecasted to continue its dominance in upcoming years as well.

Some of the globally renowned companies of finger print sensors market are Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd., Fingerprint Cards AB, Synaptics Incorporated, Apple Inc., Egis Technology Inc., CrucialTec, NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, Novatek, Microelectronics Corp., Q Technology (Group) Company Limited, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., IDEX Biometrics ASA, CMOS Sensor Inc., ELAN Microelectronics Corporation,FocalTech, id3 Technologies, IDEX Biometrics, Japan Display Inc., OXi Technology, Sonavation Inc., Touch Biometrix, and Vkanse

The report segment of global finger prints sensor market as follows:

Global Finger Print Sensor Security Market: Type Segment Analysis

Swipe

Area and Touch

Global Finger Print Sensor Security Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Capacitive

Ultrasonic

Thermal

Optical

Global Finger Print Sensor Market: End Use Industry Segment Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Government & Law Enforcement

Banking & Finance

Travel & Immigration

Commercial

Military

Healthcare

Defense, & Aerospace

Others

Global Finger Print Sensor Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Finger Print Sensors in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Finger Print Sensors Market: by Type (Swipe, Area, and Touch) by Technology (Capacitive, Ultrasonic, Thermal, and Optical) by End Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Government & Law Enforcement, Banking & Finance, Travel & Immigration, Commercial, Military, Healthcare and Defense, & Aerospace and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580