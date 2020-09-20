Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Internet of Things (IoT) market.

Abstract

The concept of connecting various categories of devices through internet or interrelated devices connected through internet is considered as Internet of Things (IoT).

Internet of Things (IoT) is witnessing significant demand in numerous industry vertical, attributing to technological revolution worldwide. Numerous industry verticals such as automotive, healthcare and BFSI are introducing advanced computing applications on daily basis to meet up changing industry needs. Internet of Things (IoT) along with big data and cloud computing is creating benefiting market opportunities in corresponding industry verticals. Furthermore, enhancement of wireless networking technologies and rise in adoption rate of cloud platforms is acting as an add-on to the market growth.

However, significantly increasing data breaches cases and rising privacy concern is hindering overall market demand to some extent. Moreover, increasing IoT penetration rate in small to medium sized enterprises is anticipated to result in lucrative market opportunities during forecast time frame.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market is segmented on the basis of type, platform, application area, end-use industry, and region. Type segment of the market is majorly classified into hardware, software, and services. Based on platform, the market is categorized into application management, network management and others. Application area segment of the market include smart manufacturing, smart energy and utilities, building and home automation, smart retail, connected logistics and smart mobility and transportation. With respect to application area, smart manufacturing segment is projected to account significant market share during forecast time frame. In order to enhance business process efficiency, manufacturing companies are focusing on integration of latest technologies. This in return is driving market demand of IoT enabled devices in manufacturing industries. Internet of Things (IoT) is diversely used in many end use industries such as IT & telecom, retail, BFSI, healthcare, government, transportation, manufacturing, and others.

Based on geography, Internet of Things (IoT) market is prominently segregated into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Among other regions, Internet of things (IoT) is forecasted to witness prominent market demand in North America. The United States held prominent market share in the region, attributing to significant presences of leading IoT market players such as Affectiva , Kairos, Cogito, Lexalytics, Microsoft, and Google among others.

As Internet of Things (IoT) market is currently evolving worldwide, prominent market players are intensely engaged in market relevant business activities. Some of the globally leading IoT market participants included in the report are Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd, Amazon Web Services, Inc.,Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Micro Soft Corporation, Beyond Verbal, Affectiva, Noldus Information Technology, Lexalytics, Adoreboard, Cogito, Siemens AG, iMotions, NVISO, Gorilla Technology, Sensum, Oracle Corporation, AT&T, Inc., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Kairos, Sentiance, IBM, Google, Inc., and Tobii among others.

