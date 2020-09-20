Global Smart Lock Market was valued at approximately USD 478 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1.2 Billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 16% between 2019 and 2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Lock market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smart Lock Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smart Lock market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

Smart locks are like the old-fashioned locks which need a lock and a key to work. .The sender sends the key to the receiver and once the key is received by recipient he/ she will be able to unlock the smart lock in the time formerly specified by the sender. Smart locks are capable to deny or grant access remotely through a mobile application.

Smart lock market is anticipated to observe growth in the near future, owing to the growing security and safety concerns. The heavy investments done by market players in R&D activities by market players and rising focus of society towards IoT is also anticipated to support market growth. Additionally, factors such as rising demand for portable security devices, emerging smart city projects and rising security threats is expected to stimulate growth. High durability, low installing cost and security from robbers and attackers in commercial and residential places will boost market growth. Moreover, increasing number of smartphones and rising acceptance of smart technology and integration of smart devices such as smartphones and tablets is predicted to open new opportunities for smart lock market during the forecast period. However, fear of privacy intrusion, fluctuating prices, high cost of devices and loss of smartphones, lack of awareness among end-user might hamper market growth.

On the basis of vertical the smart lock market is divided into commercial, residential and industrial. The residential vertical is expected to show notable growth in the predicted period. Owing to the applications of smart locks in both individual and condominiums houses the demand for the smart lock will propel in the estimated period. Due to the security concern and checking access to unauthorized person is the critical component for security of assets.

Global smart lock market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is predicted to have growth in smart lock market owing to the presence of developed countries such as US and Canada. Additionally, these regions are considered to be the most advance in terms of adopting technology. The region has a huge demand owing to the rise in the sales of security systems. Asia Pacific countries such as India, Japan and China are emerging market for smart lock market and are expected to stimulate market demand owing to the increasing focus of major players on targeting the smart lock to cater requirement of customers security in these markets. This is anticipated to stimulate market growth.

Major players of smart lock market include Allegion Plc, ASSA ABLOY AB, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Onity, Inc., Salto Systems S.L., Gantner Electronic GmbH, Cansec Systems Ltd., MIWA Lock Co. and Master Lock Company LLC among others.

The report segments the smart lock market is as follows:

Global Smart Lock Market: By Lock Type Analysis

Padlocks

Lever Handles

Deadbolt

Other Locks

Global Smart Lock Market: By Technology Analysis

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Others

Global Smart Lock Market: By Vertical Analysis

Commercial

Retail Stores and Malls

Hospitality

Corporate

Healthcare

Residential

Condominium

Individual Houses

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Transportation & Logistics

Global Smart Lock Market: By Region Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

