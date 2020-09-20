Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market was valued at approximately USD 4.58 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 10.81 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 13.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Upstream Bioprocessing market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Upstream Bioprocessing Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Upstream Bioprocessing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Upstream Bioprocessing Market by Product (Cell Culture Products, Bioreactors/Fermenters, Filters, Bags & Containers, Bioreactors Accessories and Others); by Workflow (Cell Culture, Media Preparation, and Cell Separation); by Mode (Outsourced and In-house)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the upstream bioprocessing market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the upstream bioprocessing market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the upstream bioprocessing market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the upstream bioprocessing market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the upstream bioprocessing market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the upstream bioprocessing market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view on the upstream bioprocessing by segmenting the market based on workflow, product, mode, and region. All the segments of upstream bioprocessing market have been investigated based on current and forecast demand and trends and the market is forecasted from 2019 to 2025.

Bioprocessing deals with use of living cells (bacteria, animal cells, plat cells) or their components (chloroplasts, enzymes etc.) to obtain desired products. Bioprocess is mainly divided into upstream and downstream processing. The upstream bioprocessing deals with complete processing right from early cell separation/isolation and cultivation, to cell banking and cell culture expansion till final harvest.

Upstream bioprocessing market is driven by increasing research activities for development of biosimilars/biomolecules, small therapeutic peptide and monoclonal antibodies. Increasing chronic disease prevalence across the globe is another major factor that is propelling the growth of upstream bioprocessing market. Need for process optimization and contamination free, safe and efficient production of biomolecules augment the market growth. However, high cost of overall processing and production may hamper the growth of this market. Increasing research to develop novel therapeutic proteins, collaborations among major players and institutes may bring new growth opportunities in the upstream bioprocessing market.

Based on product, global upstream bioprocessing market is bifurcated into cell culture products, bioreactors/fermenters, filters, bags & containers, bioreactors accessories and others. Bioreactors/fermenters segment held largest market share in 2018 owing to increasing installations by small and large scale production. Technological advancements, process automation for cost effective, regulatory compliant and safe manufacturing has attributed to growth of bioreactors/fermenters product type segment. Cell culture products segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for cell cultures with higher titer productivity to manufacture biosimilars and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).

Based on workflow market is segmented into cell culture, media preparation, and cell separation. Cell culture workflow segment held largest market share in 2018 and expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Technological advancements such as small scale bioproduction using micro-bioreactors and use of bioinformatics tools, data analysis & management solutions has attributed to high growth of cell culture workflow segment.

Based on mode, upstream bioprocessing market is segmented into outsourced and in-house. In-house mode of bioprocessing held largest market share due to its cost-effectiveness, presence of large number of firms with established in-house manufacturing.

At region level, North America held largest market share of global upstream bioprocessing market in 2018. Presence of major biopharmaceutical companies, increasing investment for research and development of new biomolecules & mAbs, increasing chronic disease burden, presence of developed infrastructure are major factors that propel the market growth in this region. In 2018 Europe was second largest regional market. The growth in Europe is attributed to increasing R&D activities on biosimilar and mAbs production, increasing collaborative research by academic and research institutes with biopharmaceutical players. During the forecast period Asia Pacific will register highest growth rate for upstream bioprocessing market. This is mainly due to increasing number of players focusing on emerging market growth potential.

Major players included in the report are GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Corning, Inc., Applikon Biotechnology, Eppendorf AG, PBS Biotech, Inc., Lonza, Boehringer Ingelheim, CellGenix GmbH, Patheon, Samsung BioLogics, JM BIOCONNECT, CMC Biologics, and Danaher Corporation.

