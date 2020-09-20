Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Tapes and Bandages market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Medical Tapes and Bandages Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Medical Tapes and Bandages market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global medical tapes and bandages market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Medical tapes and bandages are flexible sheet of materials which have glue on one side of it and these are used as medical dressing for cuts, burns, ulcers and wounds on the body. These tapes and bandages protect the wounded or injured part of the body from bacteria and germs and also protect these from getting worse. These are also known as band-aid which was firstly introduced by Johnson and Johnson. Due to increasing outdoor as well as indoor games and activities, chances of getting injuries are high which are factors propelling the medical tapes and bandage market rapidly. Due to ease of usage and its availability these healthcare products are in high demand in the market.

The study provides a decisive view on the medical tapes and bandages market by segmenting the market based on product, application, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on product the market is segmented into medical tapes and medical bandages. The medical tapes market is further segmented into fabric tape, paper tape, plastic tape, and other tapes, and the medical bandages market is further segmented into gauze bandage, adhesive bandage, cohesive and elastic bandage, and other bandages. Medical bandages segment accounted for major share of the market in 2018.

Based on application the market is divided into surgical wounds, traumatic and laceration wounds, burns, ulcers, sport injuries, and other wounds. The ulcer treatments segment is likely to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to growing number of people with ulcers due to growth in the diabetic patient population. Based on end user the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals segment held major share of the market in 2018, due to a large number of surgical procedures being performed in hospitals. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the medical tapes and bandages along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the medical tapes and bandages market on global level. The growing incidences of injuries in sports and other outdoor activities the market for medical tapes and bandages is growing every year. According to Stop Sport injuries report there are more than 3.4 million kids below age 14 who receive medical treatment for injuries related to sports each year. The number of injury under this age group is 40 percent of the total sport related injuries treated in the hospitals. According to the SSI report around 60% of organized sport injuries occur at the time of practice. With the growing number of sport injuries the demand for medical tapes and bandages is rising and hence propelling the global market.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players included in medical tapes and bandages market are 3M Healthcare, Paul Hartmann Pty Limited, Smith & Nephew Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc., Medline Industries, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Derma Sciences, Inc., and Molnlycke Health Care.

This report segments the global medical tapes and bandages market as follows:

Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Product Segment Analysis

Medical Tapes

Fabric Tape

Paper Tape

Plastic Tape

Other Tapes

Medical Bandages

Gauze Bandage

Adhesive Bandage

Cohesive and Elastic Bandage

Other Bandages

Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Application Segment Analysis

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic and Laceration Wounds

Burns

Ulcers

Sport Injuries

Other Wounds

Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: End User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

