Food Binders Market: by Type (Sugar Type, Starch Type, Protein Type, and Gel Type), by Application (Household, Food Factory, and Restaurants): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the food binders market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).

The opportunities for the global food binders market are increasing enormously in the fast-food sector. The global food binders market is expected to grow at a significant rate within the forecast period as food binders play an important role in fast foods for enhancing the texture and improving the viscosity of food. Moreover, the increasing trend of fast food culture, especially in developing economies along with growing fast-food chains has given a push to the growth of the food binders market.

Based on the type, the global food binders market has been segmented into sugar type, starch type, protein type, and gel type. The maximum market share was contributed by the protein type segment in 2018. This is anticipated to grow at the highest rate as food binders owing to their cohesive nature, are added to sports supplements. A binding agent such as xanthan gum is generally added to the protein supplements owing to its adhesive nature, which further enhances the texture of protein supplement.

On the basis of application, the global food binders market is segmented into households, food factories, and restaurants. In the global food binders market, restaurant segment is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast years, as food binders can act as a substitute for meat products in restaurants.

On a global scale, developing economies are witnessing a shift from a non-vegetarian diet to a more sustainable vegetarian diet. Since, the food binders are the integral substitute for meat and meat products in the restaurants, the growth in the demand for food binders in the restaurant is expected to escalate over the forecast years.

Based on the region, Asia Pacific region, led by some developing countries, including Japan, South Korea, and India, the food binders market is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period. Food binder agents have their application in making potato chips, candies, and chewing gums, owing to its bonding properties. Growing distribution channels such as hypermarkets and supermarkets and urbanization in the region is expected to bolster the growth in the regional market.

North America food binders market may observe considerable market share over the forecast period. A binding agent like xanthan gum is added to the sports supplement owing to its cohesive property. Increasing trends of sports activities in the region coupled with rising demand for sports supplements is expected to support the regional market demand over the forecast years.

The food binders market is highly consolidated, with major players including ADM, Bavaria Corp, Advanced Food Systems, Brenntag North America, Ingredion, and Cargill. The major strategies implemented by these leading companies in the market are new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships. These companies are focusing more on making an investment in innovations, collaborations, and expansions, in order to increase their market share.

Food Binders Market : Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

