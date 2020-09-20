Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Genome market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Digital Genome Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digital Genome market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Digital Genome Market: by Product (Sequencing & Analyzer Instruments, DNA/ RNA Analysis Kits, Sequencing Chips, Sequencing & Analysis Software, and Sample Preparation Instruments), by Application (Microbiology, Reproductive & Genetic, Transplantation, Livestock & Agriculture, Forensics, and Research & Development), and by End User (Academics & Research Institutes, Diagnostics & Forensic Labs, Hospitals, and Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global digital genome market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top treatments, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Digital genome is a set of genetic material which occurs in every cell of an organism. It is a simple way to gather information related to chronic diseases and is used by the experts to get a clear and near look of any genetic disorders in a cell. A digital genome aids in instant access to trait sequences in order to solve unending queries. It deals with the genes & its functions help in finding causes behind chronic disorders and to resolve them. This technology has created a revolt in systems biology to accelerate the insights of most complex genetic systems and invention-centered research.

The study provides a decisive view on the digital genome market by segmenting the market based on product, application, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on product the market is segmented into sequencing chips, sequencing & analyzer instruments, sequencing & analysis software, DNA/ RNA analysis kits, and sample preparation instruments. The sequencing & analysis software segment accounted for major share of the market in 2018. Technology advancements in software packages for fabrication and evaluation of genomic sequence data are boosting the market growth of this segment globally.

Based on application the market is segmented into microbiology reproductive and genetic, transplantation, research and development, livestock and agriculture and forensics. Research and development segment held major share of the market in 2018. Growing number of private and public investments and upsurge in number of research grants have driven the industry expansion of this segment. Based on end user the market is segmented into academics and research institutes, diagnostics & forensic labs, hospitals, and bio-pharmaceutical companies. Academics and research institutes segment held major share of the market in 2018, due to large number of applications of genome sequencing techniques in the advancement of targeted drug treatments. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the digital genome along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the digital genome market on global level. Inventions in biotech industry have led to advancement, production, and commercialization of GMOs i.e. genetically modified organisms. These organisms have extensive applications in clinical diagnosis and research that is contributing towards industry growth. Besides, biotech firms are also replacing traditional methods of gene sequencing to novel techniques. For instance, development of BT cotton is used for providing resistance against pests. This advancement has created positive impact on the digital genomic industry. However, factors like security & privacy of patient data, lack of awareness regarding digital genome, and incorrect results are likely to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players included in digital genome market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Biomerieux, Becton Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare, Genomic Health, Inc., GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., Illumina, NanoString Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Qiagen, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The report segments the digital genome market as follows:

Global Digital Genome Market: Product Segment Analysis

Sequencing & Analyzer Instruments

DNA/ RNA Analysis Kits

Sequencing Chips

Sequencing & Analysis Software

Sample Preparation Instruments

Global Digital Genome Market: Application Segment Analysis

Microbiology

Reproductive & Genetic

Transplantation

Livestock & Agriculture

Forensics

Research & Development

Global Digital Genome Market: End User Segment Analysis

Academics & Research Institutes

Diagnostics & Forensic Labs

Hospitals

Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies

Global Digital Genome Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Digital Genome in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Digital Genome Market: by Product (Sequencing & Analyzer Instruments, DNA/ RNA Analysis Kits, Sequencing Chips, Sequencing & Analysis Software, and Sample Preparation Instruments), by Application (Microbiology, Reproductive & Genetic, Transplantation, Livestock & Agriculture, Forensics, and Research & Development), and by End User (Academics & Research Institutes, Diagnostics & Forensic Labs, Hospitals, and Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580