Fish Protein Concentrate Market: by Type (Type A, Type B, and Type C), by Form (Liquid and Powder) and by End-Use (Food Processing, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Animal Feed and Biomedical Applications): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The study covers forecast and breakdown for the fish protein concentrate market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a complete valuation of the market, emerging trends, opportunities, competition, and industry-validated market statistics. The report provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with an estimation from 2019 to 2026 based revenue (USD Million) and volume (Million Units).

The global fish protein concentrate market has abundant opportunities on the horizon. The global fish protein concentrate market is expected to register a high CAGR within the forecast period. As there is an increasing demand for on-the-go food products such as pasta & noodles, fish protein concentrates are in high demand owing to their use as a flavor enhancer. Moreover, fish protein concentrates are also used in sports supplements owing to their exceptionally high nutritive value.

Based on the type, global fish protein concentrate market has been classified into Type A, Type B, and Type C. The largest market share is contributed by Type A segment in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR as Type A fish protein concentrate (FPC) is odorless and tasteless powder having a maximum protein content up to 80%. Growing demand for fish protein concentrates among fitness enthusiasts to fulfill protein requirements of the body is accelerating the segment growth. The Type B fish protein concentrate (FPC) is a fishy flavored and can be used as a flavoring agent in soups or stews. Surging demand for ready-to-eat food products requiring flavor enhancers is expected to boost the segment growth.

The global fish protein concentrate market is categorized into liquid and powder form. Powder form has accounted for the largest market share in the global fish protein concentrate market and is expected significant growth over the forecast period. The growing popularity of dietary supplements in powdered form among fitness enthusiasts is stimulating the segment growth.

Based on end-use, the global fish protein concentrate market has been fragmented into food processing, cosmetics & personal care, animal feed, and biomedical applications. The cosmetics & personal care segment in the global fish protein concentrate market considered for the largest market share. As the fish skin left-over is a good source of gelatin & collagen, manufacturers producing cosmetics and personal care products are investing in fish protein concentrates to promote their product value. Rising trends of organic ingredients by using fish processing waste as a potential source of protein over the conventional sources is fuelling the segment growth.

North America region accounted for the sizeable growth in the global fish protein concentrate market and is likely to upswing the market in the forecast period. Growing fitness trends in the region and health consciousness among the people have shaped lucrative opportunities for the global fish concentrate market in the region. Additionally, increasing the consumption of sports nutrition and dietary supplements has generated significant demand for the fish protein concentrate. Asia-Pacific region is gaining momentum in the global fish protein concentrate market and is expected to register a high CAGR. Heavy consumption of sea-foods, especially fish foods in various forms for the protein requirement is catering to the demand for fish food concentrate market in the region.

The fish protein concentrate market is vastly associated with major players including Colpex International, Inc., BioOregon Protein, Inc., Scanbio Marine Group AS, Ingredients, Inc., Advance International, Inc., Apelsa Guadalajara, S.A. de C.v., Aroma NZ, Bevenovo Co., Ltd., Bio Phoenix Formulations, Bio Marine Ingredients Ireland Ltd., and others. The major strategies implemented by these leading companies in the market are partnerships, mergers & acquisitions and recent developments. These companies are focusing much on investment in innovations, expansions, and collaborations, to increase their market share.

