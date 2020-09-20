Dried Herbs Market: by Product Type (Oregano, Rosemary, Sage, Mint, Thyme, and Bay Leaves), by Form (Whole Herb and Powdered Herb), by Nature (Organic and conventional), by Drying Method (Air Drying, Vacuum Drying, and Microwave Drying), and by End-Use (B2B and B2C): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dried Herbs market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dried Herbs Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dried Herbs market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Dried Herbs Market: by Product Type (Oregano, Rosemary, Sage, Mint, Thyme, and Bay Leaves), by Form (Whole Herb and Powdered Herb), by Nature (Organic and conventional), by Drying Method (Air Drying, Vacuum Drying, and Microwave Drying), and by End-Use (B2B and B2C)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report dried herbs market covers forecast and analysis on a global as well as regional level. The research report offers an all-inclusive valuation of the market, competition, emerging trends, opportunities, and industry-validated market data. The study provides notable data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based revenue (USD Million) and volume (Metric Tons).

The global dried herbs market has surplus opportunities in the upcoming future. In terms of revenue, the market is expected to reach a high CAGR within the forecast period. As the fresh herbs are more susceptible to fungus and bacteria, they are converted into the dried format. Owing to enormous industrial applications in food processing, cosmetic formulations, and medical remedies, the demand for the dried herbs are at peak. In addition to this, rising demand for processed foods and convenience foods coupled with a longer shelf life of dried herbs is primarily driving the market growth.

The global dried herbs market based on product type has been categorized into oregano, rosemary, sage, mint, thyme, and bay leaves. The largest market share is contributed by oregano type in 2018. The segment is expected to witness a high CAGR owing to its applications in the food and beverage industry as a food preservative. Furthermore, it can also be used in dietary supplements as it is a source of calcium, magnesium, vitamin B6 as well as iron. Additionally, surging trends of oregano in healthcare as it deals with headaches, arthritis, Alzheimer and many others make the market very promising and potential.

The global dried herbs market has been bifurcated into whole herbs and powdered herbs which is based on form. In the global dried herbs market, the powder form segment has poised to gain traction over the forecast timeline as powder form is available in large concentrations and has a high rate of absorption. Rising demand for herbal products such as tea bags is expected to stimulate segment growth.

Based on nature, the global dried herbs market has been segmented into organic and conventional, which is based on nature. The organic segment is expected to provide a huge opportunity to the global dried herbs market owing to the rising consumer awareness regarding the side-effects of artificial flavors. Moreover, organic dried herbs are extensively used in shakes, herbal teas, and smoothies which are further likely to soar up the growth of this segment.

The global dried herbs market is further classified into air drying, vacuum drying, and microwave drying, which are based on the method of drying. The air drying segment has accounted for the largest market share as this technique affected the possibilities of utilizing dried herbs for a longer period when preserved in specific conditions. Owing to increased shelf life, the applications of dried herbs have gained significant attention.

Based on end-use, the global dried herbs market has been fragmented into B2C and B2B. The B2B segment accredited for the largest share in 2018 and is expected to achieve considerable growth as dried herbs have applications in various segments including the food processing industry, cosmetic industry, healthcare industry, and others. These verticals act as a catalyst for the growth of the B2B segment.

The global dried herbs market is divided into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, Asia-Pacific has accounted for the largest market share, especially Central Asia and the Mediterranean region, because of the increasing production rate of dried herbs along with rising demand for delicacies food in the region. North America region is expected to gain a high growth over the forecast period owing to a strong distribution channel for the food and beverage industry.

The market is highly associated, with major players including Firmenich SA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, McCormick & Company, Inc., Dohler GmbH, Kraft Heinz Company, Mountain Rose Herbs, Pacific Botanicals, Van Drunen Farms, Pacific Botanicals, Catz International B.V, and others. The major strategies implemented by these leading companies in the market are new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships. These companies are focusing more on investment in innovations, expansion, and partnerships to increase their market share.

This report segments the global dried herbs market as follows:

Global Dried Herbs Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Oregano

Rosemary

Sage

Mint

Thyme

Bay Leaves

Global Dried Herbs Market: Form Segment Analysis

Whole Herb

Powdered Herb

Global Dried Herbs Market: Nature Segment Analysis

Organic

Conventional

Global Dried Herbs Market: Drying Method Segment Analysis

Air Drying

Vacuum Drying

Microwave Drying

Global Dried Herbs Market: End-Use Segment Analysis

B2B

B2C

Global Dried Herbs Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

