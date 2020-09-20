Raisins Market: by Product Type (Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant and others (Sultana and Muscat), by Application (Food Industry, Food Service Providers and Households) and by Geography: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Raisins market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Raisins Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Raisins market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global raisins market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Million Tons) and revenue (USD Million).

Raisin has an abundant source of zeaxanthina, isoflavones, resveratrol and catechins which are strong antioxidants. It also contains strong source of magnesium and potassium. Moreover it provides high nutritional value owing to the presence of vitamins, carbohydrates, and proteins. The consumption of raisins has increased due to the enormous attributes present as mentioned above which led to the growth of raisins market and is likely to grow at a single-digit CAGR within the forecast period. The global raisins market has enormous opportunities to expand due to variety of applications in food and beverage industry. It is widely used in food industry such as bakery industry (shortcakes, cookies and bread puddings).

The global raisins market has been segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the global raisins market is classified as natural seedless, golden seedless, black currant and others (sultana and muscat). The natural seedless raisins are basically sun-dried seedless grapes whereas golden seedless raisins are same as that of natural seedless raisins but they are oven-dried to restrain from darkening effect of sunlight. The black currant raisins are dark and seedless raisins that are made from black grapes. Based on application, global raisins market is segmented into food industry, food service providers and households. The food industry further segmented into snacks, ready meals, bakeries, dairies, and confectionaries. Foodservice providers further segmented into restaurants and caterers. These vast segments are lifting up the demand for global raisins market. California one of the worlds largest producer of raisins which produces approximately 370000 tons of raisins out of which approximately 4-6% is golden raisins subjected to the demand from manufacturers and consumers.

One of the primary factors that are growing the global raisins market is the exponential growth of the food industry. Moreover, the consumption of confectionery products has increased which will ultimately lift up the raisin market. The rise in disposable income, changes in lifestyle, consumer preferences and consumption patterns are the secondary factors that are surging the global raisins market. The consumption patterns of consumers have shifted to healthy and nutritional diet which has led to development of the raisins market. The factor which might hamper the raisins market is the availability of substitute products i.e. prunes or dried cranberries which have almost same nutritional value.

Some of the top players in the global raisins market are Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd., Dole Food Company, Inc., Geobres Nemean Currants, Sultana Raisins S.A., Bergin Fruit and Nut Company Inc., Sun-Maid Growers of California, Kiantama Oy, Sunsweet Growers Inc., Citadelle Maple Syrup Producers Cooperative, Decas Cranberry Products, Inc., Traina Foods, Inc., Lion Raisins Inc., and JAB Dried Fruit Products (Pty) Ltd. among others.

