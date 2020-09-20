Global Coconut Milk Products Market was valued at around USD 812.4 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1775.4 Million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 7.2% between 2019 and 2026.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Coconut Milk Products market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Coconut Milk Products Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Coconut Milk Products market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Coconut Milk Products Market: by Product Type (Coconut Cream, Coconut Milk Powder And Others), by Application (Food and Beverage Processing, Cosmetics and Personal care, Functional Food and Dietary Supplements), and by Geography-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the coconut milk products market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Million Tons) and revenue (USD Million).

The coconut milk products market has enormous opportunities across the globe in the upcoming future and is expected to grow at a significant pace within the forecast period. The growing demand for the concept of veganism and rise in awareness about health and nutrition across the globe is bolstering the coconut milk products market. The coconut milk products offer numerous health benefits such as formation of hemoglobin due to presence iron content in it and also reduce blood pressure. It is considered as an effective source to slow down the cholesterol level because of having high nutritional value, low calorie and high fiber content. Due to these health benefits, the food and beverage sector is utilizing the health products which is supporting the development of the market across the globe.

The coconut milk products market has been segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the coconut milk products market is classified as coconut cream, coconut milk powder, and others. The coconut cream contains saturated fat and high fiber which strengthens the immunity system. These benefits are propelling the demand for coconut cream. Based on application, coconut milk products market further segmented into food and beverage processing, functional food and dietary supplements, cosmetics and personal care. In food and beverages processing coconut milk products are used in several culinary applications which give consistent and great taste to food products due to presence of sweetness content in it.

The significant rise in the demand for plant-based food products and plant-based cosmetic products are the primary factors that are expected to drive the market over the forecast years. The rise in disposable income, changes in lifestyle, consumer preferences and consumption patterns are the secondary factors that are expected to bolster the coconut milk products market over the forecast years. In both developed and developing countries, plant-based foods have greater demand due to the presence of high level of nutritional value. Due to the growing awareness, consumers have shifted their preferences and moved towards plant-based cosmetic products. The factor which might hamper the coconut milk products market is substitute products such as soy or almond milk, which also have great nutritional value.

Some of the players operating in coconut milk products market are Danone S A, Goya Foods, Inc, GraceKennedy Limited, McCormick and Company, Inc, Nestle S A, Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC, Sambu Group, Thai Agri Food PLC, Thai Coconut Public Company Limited, and Celebes Coconut Corporation, among others.

The report segments the global coconut milk products market as follows:

Coconut Milk Products Market: Nature Segment Analysis

Organic

Conventional

Coconut Milk Products Market: Flavor Type Segment Analysis

Sweetened

Unsweetened

Coconut Milk Products Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Full Fat Coconut Milk Products

Lite Coconut Milk Products

Refrigerated Coconut Milk Products

Cream Of Coconut

Coconut Milk Products

Coconut Milk Products Market: Flavor Type Segment Analysis

Food And Beverage Manufacturers

Food Services

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Retail

Coconut Milk Products Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

