Abstract

Globally 3D mapping and 3D modeling is tremendously boosting as it plays vital role in creating 3D environments. 3D mapping solutions with the help of drone instantly develop 3D maps of nearby surroundings with advanced accuracy. 3D mapping and 3D modeling technology is diversely opted in enormous industry sectors for various cause such as accurate modeling of any particular selected area, and for detailed representation of the product. The technology has significantly helped various organizations in visualizing and constructing visual prototypes of their respective product. The technology is utilized for attaining highly precised graphical representation of various day to day activities such as navigation.

Rapidly flourishing demand of 3D mapping and modeling in 3D content is significantly driving the market demand. Globally the technology is immensely adopted and preferred, as one can easily create 3D content from already existing 3D models without any need of employing expensive specialist. Furthermore, it is significantly implemented in 3D marketing for enhancing audience approach.3D mapping and modeling is widely opted by various ride sharing companies. However, heavy upfront investment is observed to hinder the market growth to some extent. Furthermore, rising concern towards accurate construction site 3D visualization and models before initiating the process is anticipated to create enormous opportunities in the forecast period.

The 3D mapping and 3D modeling market is bifurcated on the basis of map, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of type the market is bifurcated into diffuse map, opacity map, bump map and others (specular map, glow map, and reflection map). The diffuse map segment is observed to hold prominent market share as it extremely utilized in texture mapping methodology. 3D mapping and 3D modeling is implied in diversified applications that are majorly segmented into projection mapping, texture rendering, maps & navigation and others. Maps and navigation segment is anticipated to grow tremendously in the forecast period. The market plays vital role in numerous end-user sectors and is segmented into healthcare, automotive, aviation and space, building and construction, defense and public safety, retail, media and entertainment and others. Building and construction segment is observed to dominate the market due to boosting urbanization worldwide. Geographically the market is bifurcated into major five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow substantially in the forecast period due to tremendously accelerating urbanization and industrialization.

Currently penetration rate of 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling is globally emerging, top market players are mainly engaged in technological enhancement and simplification of complicated algorithms. Globally renowned key players of 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling are Google LLC, Apple, Inc, Golden Software LLC, Cybercity 3D, Inc., Trimble, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Intermap Technologies, and Topcon Corporation among others.

