Digital Marketing Software Market: by Type (Software and Services), by Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), by End-use (Automotive, BFSI, Education, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment And Others) Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018 -2025.

Digital Marketing is considered to be the marketing of product and services using technology, specifically on the internet, but also includes display advertising, mobile phone and other digital media.

Digital media market is expected to grow in the upcoming years. The market is likely to surge owing to the upward trend of personalized proliferation and marketing of mobile devices, this has shifted the market dealers strategy to improve customer experience. Organizations are leveraging digital marketing software to manage relationship with customer by analyzing customers behavior across numerous channels by incorporating information from several databases. Transportation and logistics, BFSI, education, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, consumer goods, telecom and IT verticals and media and entertainment are contributing largely to the growth of the market have contributed largely to the growth of the market.

Furthermore, rising growth of social media and social advertising is also anticipated to support growth for the market. Mobile device market has shown tremendous growth in the in almost all business application. Smartphones has become an important aspect of our daily life; they help us connect with each other, purchase products, weather forecast, read news etc. The usage of mobile devices has changed with the changing technology and it has also opened new opportunities for marketers to build relation with their customers. Business owners and organizations globally are transforming digitally into online business, leaving behind old and traditional way of doing business.

The digital marketing software market is segmented into type, deployment and end-use. The end-use segment is likely to support market growth for digital marketing software in the predicted period. The end-use segment is bifurcated into automotive, BFSI, education, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment and others. The rising focus of media & entertainment and retail industries on developing online promotional strategies to capitalize proliferation of smartphones and internet usage is expected to stimulate market growth in the long run. Additionally, the government agencies are also utilizing digital media advertising to familiarize customers with numerous government schemes.

The digital marketing software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America & Middle East and Africa. Asia- Pacific is likely to show growth during the predicted period. It is anticipated to hold a significant share share owing to the rising penetration of internet in developing countries such as India and China. This will likely boost opportunity for digital marketing in Asia Pacific region. In the recent years, Indian market has shown remarkable investment in digital space, along with the digital India strategy is anticipated to bolster growth for the market.

Noticeable players included in digital marketing software market report are Oracle Corporation, SAP AG, Adobe Systems Incorporated, IBM Corporation, Marketo Inc, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute, Salesforce.com, Inc., Hubspot, Inc. and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise among others.

The report segment of global digital marketing software market as follows:

Global Digital Marketing Software Market: Type Segment Analysis

Software

CRM Software

Email Marketing

Social Media

Search Marketing

Content Management

Marketing Automation

Campaign Management

Others

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Global Digital Marketing Software Market: Deployment Segment Analysis

Cloud

On-premise

Global Digital Marketing Software Market: End-use Segment Analysis

Automotive

BFSI

Education

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Digital Marketing Software Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

