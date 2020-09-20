Digital Integrated Circuit(IC) Market: by Product (Memory, Micro and Logic), for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, IT & Telecommunications, and Healthcare among Other End-Users and By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018 -2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Integrated Circuit(IC) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Digital Integrated Circuit(IC) Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digital Integrated Circuit(IC) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Digital Integrated Circuit(IC) Market: by Product (Memory, Micro and Logic), for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, IT & Telecommunications, and Healthcare among Other End-Users and By Region-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Abstract

Integrated circuits that are formed by integrating enormous digital components such as flip-flop, multiplexer, logic gates and other circuitry are termed as digital circuits. They are highly preferred over analog circuits due to low power dissipation, comparatively low manufacturing cost, and high speed of operation. More than 80% of the ICs produced globally are digital ICs.

Adoption and demand of digital ICs is tremendously flourishing worldwide. Currently, most of the electronic products are formed of digital IC due to enormous benefits offered by it. Digital ICs are highly preferred in many consumer electronic products when compared to Analog ICs as it facilitates diversified functions. Global digitization is trending as many governments worldwide are taking surplus relevant initiatives. Furthermore, many business sectors are rapidly opting digital transformation that acts as add on to the market growth and is anticipated to significantly drive the market demand in upcoming years as well. However, limitations of digital ICs such as power dissipation and complicated fabrication process are observed to hinder the market growth to some extent. Moreover high rate of implementation of digital ICs in future application of consumer electronics is anticipated to create enormous opportunities in the market.

Digital Integrated Circuit (IC) market is segmented on the basis of product, end-user, and region. The product segment is majorly classified on the basis of type of digital IC including memory, micro, and logic. The memory segment is further segmented into DRAM, Flash, SRAM, and others. The micro segment includes MPU, MCU, and DSP. The logic segment is further segmented into special purpose logic and standard logic. Logic segment is observed to hold highest share in the segment due to enormous logic gate consumption in consumer electronic devices. Digital ICs are diversely used in numerous end user sectors that are classified into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, IT & telecommunications, healthcare and others. Automotive end-user segment is anticipated to remarkably grow in upcoming years. Geographically the market is fragmented majorly into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. After Asia Pacific, Europe is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to flourishing automotive IC segment.

At present adoption of digital integrated circuit (IC) is globally boosting, key players of the market are highly focused on size reduction and enhancement of digital IC. Globally renowned key players of digital integrated circuit (IC) are Micron Technology Inc, Samsung Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Texas Instruments Inc, Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Integrated Device Technology, Infineon Technologies Ag, Skyworks Solutions, Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Lattice Semiconductor Corporation , STMicroelectronics NV, Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom Ltd, SK Hynix, Inc, Nvidia Corporation and MediaTek Inc among others.

The report segments digital Integrated Circuit(IC) market as follows:

Digital Integrated Circuit(IC) Market: Product Segment Analysis

Memory

Micro

Logic

Digital Integrated Circuit(IC) Market: End-user Segment Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare

Others

Digital Integrated Circuit(IC) Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Digital Integrated Circuit(IC) Market: by Product (Memory, Micro and Logic), for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, IT & Telecommunications, and Healthcare among Other End-Users and By Region-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

