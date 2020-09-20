Organic Milk Powder Market: Report by Type (Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder and others (Buttermilk Powder and Fat-Filled Milk Powder)) and by Application (Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organic Milk Powder market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Organic Milk Powder Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Organic Milk Powder market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global organic milk powder market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Million Tons) and revenue (USD Million).

The global organic milk powder market is likely to have a substantial scope in the coming future owing to various factors that are driving the market growth. The global organic milk powder market is likely to grow at a single-digit CAGR within the forecast period. The exponential rise in owing to the awareness about the health and nutrition about the organic products is nurturing the organic milk powder market. It offers numerous health benefits such as cellular growth, strong immune system and to prevent blood clotting because of several nutrients present in it. For instant calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamin C, vitamin A, Vitamin D, and thiamin. Due to these health benefits, the food and beverage sector is utilizing the organic milk powder market which led to the development of the market. Moreover, urbanization has positively affected the organic milk powder market due to a significant change in consumption patterns.

The organic milk powder market has been segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the organic milk powder market is classified as whole milk powder, skimmed milk powder and others (buttermilk powder and fat-filled milk powder). Partial removal of water from pasteurized milk forms whole milk powder whereas partial removal of fat and water from pasteurized milk results in skimmed milk powder. Based on the application, the organic milk powder market segmented into food and beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and personal care. Food and beverages further segmented into baked goods, chocolates and confectionery (e.g. milk chocolate), dairy desserts and ice-cream. Personal care and cosmetics further segmented into skincare products such as lotions, cleansers, creams, and soaps. For dry skin and moisturizing the organic milk powder is used.

The significant rise in the demand for consumption of processed and packaged foods is the primary factor that is driving the market. Consumers have shifted their preferences from traditional milk powder to organic milk powder due to usage of vaccines in non- organic cows and increased awareness about organic products. The secondary factor which is likely to drive the market is the implementation of the certified organic dairy cows which has standardized by the government bodies. The factor which might hamper the market is the premium pricing of the organic milk powder compared to traditional milk powder.

Some of the major players driving the market are Nestle, Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America Inc, Dean Foods Company and Lactalis Group.

This report segments the global organic milk powder market as follows:

Global Organic Milk Powder Market: Type Segment Analysis

Whole Milk Powder

Skimmed Milk Powder

Others (Buttermilk Powder and Fat-Filled Milk Powder)

Global Organic Milk Powder Market: End-Use Industry Segment Analysis

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Personal Care

Global Organic Milk Powder Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

