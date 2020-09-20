Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market was valued at approximately USD 1,699.5 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2,851.7 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.8% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Intravenous Iron Drugs market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the intravenous iron drugs market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the intravenous iron drugs market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the intravenous iron drugs market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for intravenous iron drugs market was valued at approximately USD 1,699.5 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2,851.7 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.8% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the intravenous iron drugs market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the intravenous iron drugs market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the intravenous iron drugs market on global and regional basis.

Iron is one of the several minerals present inside the human body. Iron is a component of hemoglobin, which makes it an important mineral. The deficiency of iron in the body leads to inability in making hemoglobin, which may result in occurrence of anemia. The anemia arising due to low iron levels is identified as iron-deficiency anemia. Women and elderly people are at a greater risk of developing iron-deficiency anemia. Oral iron supplementation is provided to treat iron-deficiency. However, some people cannot take oral iron supplementation. People who are affected with inflammatory bowel disease, patients undergoing kidney dialysis, iron-deficiency anemia patients undergoing heavy blood loss surgery, and celiac disease patients among others are given intravenous iron drugs.

Factors such as increasing incidence of chronic renal disease, increasing geriatric population, growing number of dialysis patients, increasing cases of iron-deficiency anemia, increasing number of surgeries, and growing investment in research and development by major manufacturers will act as major driving factors in the growth of global intravenous iron drugs market. Development of novel products, growing need for prevention of anemia in pregnant women, and growing use in gynecology will act as an opportunity for the market players in the intravenous iron drugs market. Nonetheless, some side-effects associated with intravenous iron drugs, stringent regulations, high cost as compared to oral supplements, and complex approval process will restrict the growth of global intravenous iron drugs market.

The global intravenous iron drugs market has been split into product, application, and region. Based on product, intravenous iron drugs market has been segmented into ferric carboxymaltose, iron sucrose, iron dextran, and others. The ferric carboxymaltose segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to growing applications of ferric carboxymaltose in drug discovery and reduction in costs. The application segment has been segmented into cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, chronic kidney disease, and other diseases. The chronic kidney disease segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to growing prevalence, increasing geriatric population, and growing inclination towards sedentary lifestyle.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. High investment in research and development of intravenous iron drugs, applications in the field of cancer research, and growing adoption of intravenous iron drugs will boost the market growth in this region. Europe will be the second largest market. The major reasons are advantageous reimbursement scenario, high diabetes prevalence, and presence of key market players. Asia Pacific will propagate at speedy rate over the forecast period due to launch of novel products, high prevalence of chronic renal ailments, and growing investment by government in biopharmaceutical industry. Latin America market will develop at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Africa and Middle Eastern region is likely to exhibit perceptible progression in the projected time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., Allergan, Inc., Sanofi, Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., AMAG Pharmaceuticals. Inc., Pharmacosmos A/S, Vifor Pharma Management Ltd., American Regent. Inc., and Shield Therapeutics Plc among others.

This report segments the Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market as follows:

Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market: By Product

Ferric Carboxymaltose

Iron Sucrose

Iron Dextran

Others

Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market: By Application

Cancer

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease

Other Diseases

Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

