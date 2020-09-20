Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Marketing Automation market.

Marketing Automation is referred to as technology that accomplishes multifunctional campaigns and marketing processes, across manifold channels, automatically. With this automation, businesses and organizations can target customers with automated information / messages via web, email, text and social. Messages will be sent automatically, according to the instruction set which is known as workflows.

Marketing automation market is expected to show signs of growth in the coming years. The automation market is expected to boost owing to the rising need for retention of users, repetitive marketing processes for growth of business. Moreover, rising demand for better predictive lead scoring along with personalized marketing are considered to be some of the factors to boost growth of this market. Marketing automation is also beneficial for the overall business as it increases revenue & average deal size, reduce staffing costs, decrease repetition include more creativity and target numerous customers simultaneously across multiple channels.

The increasing use of marketing automation by large enterprises is moreas compared to that of small enterprises and medium sized enterprises. The use is higher owing to the economies of scale and affordability; this helps large organizations to benefit from marketing automation technology. Furthermore, multichannel communication is the need of the hour, to seize the opportunity of converting prospective customers, which is likely to drive market growth in the forecast period.

The marketing automation market is segmented into deployment, application and end-user. The end-use segment is likely to support market growth for digital marketing software in the anticipated period. The end-use segment is bifurcated into financial services, IT & telecoms, entertainment and media, healthcare, government, retail, manufacturing and other end-user verticals. IT & telecom companies are facing fast pace change with the change in technology to cater changing market needs of the customers. This is transforming IT and telecom industry by allowing with enhanced speed to market capability to crack a deal with a higher value and faster rate bolstering market growth for the forecast period.

Marketing automation market on the basis of North America is anticipated to hold significant share of the marketing automation in the coming years. The developed countries, such as the US and Canada are anticipated to support market growth. These countries are also considered to be the most advanced in terms of adopting cloud-based platforms and digital technologies to enhanced earnings. The region also exhibits the presence of major key market such as Active Campaign, Salesforce, Oracle, Acoustic, Adobe, Act-On Software and HubSpot offering marketing automation and services is expected to drive market growth in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are opting organic and inorganic strategies to stay in the competition. Noticeable players included in marketing automation market report are Adobe, HubSpot, Sales force , Oracle ,Acoustic , Active Campaign , Act-On Software, SAS , LeadSquared, Sendinblue , GetResponse and Keap among others.

The report segment of global marketing automation market as follows:

Global Marketing Automation Market: Deployment Segment Analysis

Cloud-based

On-premise

Global Marketing Automation Market: Application Segment Analysis

Email Marketing

Lead Management

In-bound Marketing

Campaign Management

Mobile Application

Other Applications

Social Media Marketing

Global Marketing Automation Market: End-use Segment Analysis

Financial Services

IT & Telecoms

Entertainment and Media

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Manufacturing

Other End-user Verticals

Global Marketing Automation Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

