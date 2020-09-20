Global Hemoglobinopathies Market was valued at approximately USD 5,790.0 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 11,409.84 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 10.25% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hemoglobinopathies market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hemoglobinopathies market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Hemoglobinopathies market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Hemoglobinopathies market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Hemoglobinopathies market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Hemoglobinopathies market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein indication, therapy, diagnosis, end-user, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Hemoglobinopathies are formed as a result of gene defects and anemia. The development of abnormal hemoglobin is found in three circumstances such as structural defects in the molecule of hemoglobin, reduced production of one of the two subunits of the molecule of hemoglobin, and irregular associations of otherwise healthy subunits. There may be serious or moderate illnesses. The most common tools / tests for hemoglobinopathy diagnosis and thalassemia disorders are genetic diagnosis preimplantation, genetic and blood testing, electrophoresis of alkaline and acid gel, electrophoresis of hemoglobin, genetic prenatal testing and chromatography of ion exchange HbA2.

The study provides a decisive view on the Hemoglobinopathies market by segmenting the market based on treatment product, application, technique, end user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on Indication, the market is segmented into sickle cell disease, alpha thalassemia, beta thalassemia and others. In 2018, SCD was the largest sales group. Due to increasing efforts to improve patient understanding of the condition and subsequent progress in diagnosis and treatment, the segment is also projected to grow over the forecast period at a healthy CAGR.

Based on therapy, the market is segmented into Blood Transfusion, Iron Chelation Therapy, Bone Marrow Transplant and Others. In 2018, blood transfusion therapy held the largest market share. Increasing the number of blood donations in government initiatives is a high impact making factor for the hemoglobinopathy market.

Based on diagnosis, the market is segmented into blood testing, genetic testing, pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) and others. Blood testing led revenue-related treatment segment in 2018. A key contributor to its major market share is the fact that blood testing is widely used as the first-line screening process. Due to its efficacy in accurate diagnosis and monitoring, genetic testing for SCD diagnosis is projected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics and other end-user. In 2018, the market dominated by hospitals.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries such as US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, GCC countries, Brazil. Due to rising R&D investments by key players, better reimbursement scenario, and the availability of high-quality healthcare services, North America led the overall revenue market in 2018.

It is expected that increased R&D efforts aimed at developing new treatments would lead to market growth. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), supports SCD research projects to develop new ways of detecting and treating the disease, as well as enhancing patient outcomes. New procedures that include modifying or deleting the defective SCD gene and transplanting the repaired gene back to the patients are being established using developments in gene-editing technology. Increasing funding for SCD prevention and treatment by enacting legislation such as the Sickle Cell Disease Study, Monitoring, Prevention and Treatment Act, 2018 is also likely to help in enhanced management of the situation.

Key players within global Hemoglobinopathies market include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, bluebird bio Inc., Celgene Corporation, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc., Gamida Cell, Global Blood Therapeutics, Prolong Pharmaceuticals, Sangamo, Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi amongst others.

