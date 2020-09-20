Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the IoT in Utility market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on IoT in Utility Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the IoT in Utility market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ IoT in Utility Market: By Software (Analytics, Operational Control, Security, Predictive Asset Management, Customer Information System (CIS) and Utility Billing and Smart Grid Management) By Service (Professional Services, Deployment and Integration and Support and Maintenance) By Platform (Application Management Platform, Network Management Platform and Device Management Platform) By Application (Utility Gas Management, Electricity Grid Management and Water and Waste Water Management) By Region-Global Industry Analytics, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 -2029.

Abstract

The utility industry is linked to Internet of Things as smart grids are essentially the application of IoT technology. This industry is expected to grow in the coming years with exponential growth of new IoT applications.

The IoT in utility market shows a significant demand owing to rising need to improve utility efficiency and customer service level. Moreover, decreasing cost of IoT components, emergence of cloud platform, and initiatives taken by regional government for smart grid rollouts are other factors driving the demand for IoT in utility market. In addition, depletion in carbon foot prints and effective cost savings, and IoT for water utilities are certain aspects that are predicted to provide potential growth opportunity for the IoT in utility market over the forecast period. However, lack of specialized experience and skills might hinder the growth of IoT in utility market.

The IoT solutions have led to the convergence of different business processes which has exponentially pushed the utility sector into the growth phase. Integrating technology into current processes will improve operational efficiency with even less investment in infrastructure. The demand for operational control technology is the highest sales category of software. The analytics solution is anticipated to grow at a fastest rate due to the growing trends in cloud mobile and smart devices, along with factors like predictive analysis, end-to-end automation, and conductive analytics platforms.

The application segment is categorized into water and waste water management, electricity grid management, and utility gas management. With many utility companies transforming their traditional activities into an analysis-driven strategy, the industry is showing a rising trend. The electricity grid management segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR and is considered to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global IoT in Utility market covers five major geographic regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The IoT in utility market is expected to expand in the in North America by 2020, as the majority of projects funded by large U.S. companies will be finished by the end of 2018. Nevertheless, the current market size is projected to be the largest for the area. While the APAC is expected to develop significantly in the coming years, owing to increased use of smart grid infrastructure, innovations in software, energy management and regulatory requirements as well as prosperous countries like South Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore are major factors contributing to the growth of IoT solutions in the region.

The key innovators included in IoT in Utility market are Silvers Spring Networks, Inc., Osisoft, LLC, Trilliant, Inc., Cryptosoft Ltd., Tibbo Technology Inc., C3 Energy, Energyworx, AmplÃ­a Soluciones S.L., Grid4c and Waviot among others.

The report segments the IoT in Utility market as follows:

Global IoT in Utility Market: Software Segment Analysis

Software

Analytics

Operational Control

Security

Predictive Asset Management

Customer Information System (CIS) and Utility Billing

Smart Grid Management

Global IoT in Utility Market: Service Segment Analysis

Services

Professional Services

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Global IoT in Utility Market: Platform Segment Analysis

Platform

Application Management Platform

Network Management Platform

Device Management Platform

Global IoT in Utility Market: Application Segment Analysis

Utility Gas Management

Electricity Grid Management

Water and Waste Water Management

Global IoT in Utility Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on IoT in Utility in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ IoT in Utility Market: By Software (Analytics, Operational Control, Security, Predictive Asset Management, Customer Information System (CIS) and Utility Billing and Smart Grid Management) By Service (Professional Services, Deployment and Integration and Support and Maintenance) By Platform (Application Management Platform, Network Management Platform and Device Management Platform) By Application (Utility Gas Management, Electricity Grid Management and Water and Waste Water Management) By Region-Global Industry Analytics, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 -2029.

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580