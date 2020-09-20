Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Debt Collection Software market.

Debt collection software manages all debt collection operations. The process starts with database and an incomplete list of invoices. It then matches money in these invoices. The debt collection process begins, when an invoice stays unpaid for a certain period of time. All this process is executes automatically.

The debt collection software market shows a significant demand owing to rising automation in the process of depth collection. Outsourcing debt recovery to expertized debt collection agencies is another factor boosting the market growth. Moreover, increasing need for self-service payment models inorder to speed up the collection can also influence the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, acceleration of digital strategies to expand collection services at a faster pace is expected to contribute to the markets growth opportunity. However, enforcement of debt collection regulations worldwide may pose a challenge to the market.

On the basis of component, debt collection software market is fragmented into software and services. Debt collection software helps lenders and third-party collection agencies to control credit risk and recover unpaid debt from debtors. The technology allows financial institutions, collection agencies, and lending companies to redefine their collection strategies and improve customer satisfaction by delivering different payment options for debts owed to them.

The organization size segment is divided into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. The SME segment will increase at a higher rate than the large company segment during the forecast period. Small and medium-sized businesses can make most use of mobility-based low-cost debt collection software solutions inorder to remain competitive in the market. In addition, small and medium-sized businesses with less financial strength compared to large enterprises would require additional support from debt collection software solutions providers to optimize the use of their resources.

The global debt collection software market covers five major geographic regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America. North America is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period due to the availability of advanced technologies and developing debt collection software. Growth in the presence of debt collection software vendors and government support are also two factors influencing market growth in the region. The debt collection software market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow faster in the coming years, due to the rising demand for advanced debt collection software and services. The debt collection software enables numerous firms to fine-tune the collection process, improve debt recovery rate and manage credit risk. New Zealand & Australia, Japan, India, China are leading in the debt collection software market.

The debt collection software market comprises key solution providers, such as FIS, FICO, CGI, Experian, TransUnion, Temenos, Pegasystems, Intellect Design Arena, Chetu, AMEYO, Nucleus Software, Loxon Solutions, Kuhlekt, EXUS and Katabat among others.

The report segments the debt collection software market as follows:

Global Debt Collection Software Market: Component Segment Analysis

Software

Services

Global Debt Collection Software Market: Organization Size Segment Analysis

Large Enterprises and Small

Medium-Sized Enterprises

Global Debt Collection Software Market: Deployment Type Segment Analysis

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Debt Collection Software Market: End Users Segment Analysis

Collection Agencies

Government

Collection Agencies

Financial Institutions

Healthcare

Telecom and Utilities

Others

Global Debt Collection Software Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

