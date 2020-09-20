Global Apheresis Equipment Market was valued at approximately USD 2.32 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 4.90 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Apheresis Equipment market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global apheresis equipment market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Apheresis is used to separate the required blood components from the donors blood which is further used in the treatment of conditions like leukemia. It is a process in which the blood is temporarily drawn from a donor and separated into its components. Further, the required components like platelets and plasma are retained and the remaining blood is transfused to the donor back. Rising incidences of conditions such as leukemia and sickle cell anemia, growing demand for blood derivatives, along with the growing use of apheresis equipments to treat cancer are among the factors driving the growth of apheresis equipment market globally.

The study provides a decisive view on the apheresis equipment market by segmenting the market based on procedure type, technology, application, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on procedure type the market is segmented into plasmapheresis, lymphopheresis, plateletpheresis, leukapheresis, erythrocytapheresis, and others. Plasmapheresis segment accounted for major share of the market in 2018. Plasma-based drugs are administered to patients with weak immune systems in an attempt to increase resistance to any disease or infection. Rising demand for plasma derived medicines and growing cases of blood related disorders and is likely to drive the market growth for this segment globally. Based on technology the market is segmented into centrifugation, and membrane filtration. Centrifugation held major share of the market in 2018. However, membrane filtration is likely to register high CAGR in the forecast period.

Based on application the market is segmented into blood collection, and treatment. The treatment market is further segmented into renal diseases, hematology, neurology, and others. Neurology segment held major share of the market in 2018. As per the stats provided by Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, over 400,000 individuals were affected with multiple sclerosis in 2015. Besides, the annual incidence rate of this disease in the U.S. is amounted to around 11,000. Based on end user the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and blood donation centers. Blood donation centers segment held major share of the market in 2018. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the apheresis equipment along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the apheresis equipment market on global level. Growing cases of disorders related to blood is likely to boost the demand apheresis equipments market. As per the stats provided by NHSBT the demand for platelets is likely to grow at a rate of 4% annually. Besides, rising awareness related to platelet donation is likely to support its demand in the developed economies. Additionally, the presence of high unmet needs and in developing countries of Asia Pacific and MEA regions is likely to serve this industry with future growth opportunities thus boosting the market for apheresis equipment market globally.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players included in apheresis equipment market are Therakos, Inc., Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co. Ltd. Terumo BCT, Inc., Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, HemaCare Corporation, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

