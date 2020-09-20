Chia Seed Market: by Origin (Organic and Conventional), by Color (Black, White, and Brown), by Form (Hole, Grounded, and Oil), and by End-Use (Food and Beverages, Personal care Products and Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Pet Food, Nutritional and Dietary Supplements): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chia Seed market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Chia Seed Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Chia Seed market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Chia Seed Market: by Origin (Organic and Conventional), by Color (Black, White, and Brown), by Form (Hole, Grounded, and Oil), and by End-Use (Food and Beverages, Personal care Products and Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Pet Food, Nutritional and Dietary Supplements)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The estimation and analysis for the chia seed market on a global and regional level are covered in this report. The study presents a complete valuation of the market, emerging trends, competition, opportunities, and industry-validated market data. The research report provides significant data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based revenue (USD Million) and volume (Metric Tons).

The global chia seed market is projected to register significant growth over the forecast period. Chia seeds are edible seeds of black or white color and are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, iron, and calcium. Owing to health benefits associated with chia seeds, the demand for chia seeds is expected to grow considerably over the forecast timeline. As chia seeds also contain various minerals and have excellent nutritional value, their usage in food and beverage industry is increasing exponentially across the globe. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of chia seeds market over the forecast years.

Based on the origin, the global chia seed market has been classified into organic and conventional. The largest market share was held by the organic segment in 2018. Increasing awareness for natural and organic foods owing to high nutritional benefits coupled with growing demand for food products produced without the use of synthetic and chemical fertilizers is primarily expected to fuel the growth of chia seeds market over the forecast timeframe.

The global chia seed market is categorized into black, white, and brown on the basis of color. In the global chia seed market, black colored seed accredited for the largest share in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The black-colored seed is higher in protein content as compared to other colored seeds. Moreover, the production rate of black chia seeds is also higher than other chia seeds.

On the basis of form, the global chia seed market has been segmented into whole, grounded, and oil. In 2018, the whole segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to register a considerable growth rate over the forecast years. The segment is anticipated to gain strong traction owing to easy availability in the market, and having high usage in animal feed due to the presence of high omega-3 fatty acids.

The global chia seed market has been segmented into food and beverages, animal feed and pet food, personal care products and cosmetics, and nutritional and dietary supplements on the basis of end-use. The food and beverages segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 in terms of revenue. Chia seeds find a wide variety of applications across breakfast cereals, baked products, and seed mixes. The demand for chia seeds is estimated to rise over the forecast period owing to their ability to improve blood sugar balance, metabolism, and reduce risk for heart diseases.

On the basis of region, the global chia seed market has been divided into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast timeline on account of increasing chia seed consumption in countries, including China, India, and Japan. In addition to this, rising consumer preference for vegan food along with an increasing shift towards consuming healthy snacks is fueling the growth of the regional market.

The market of chia seed is highly united with key players including Spectrum Naturals, Sesajal SA De CV, Bioglan, The Chia Co., Navitas Naturals, Benexia, Chia BIA Slovakia, S.R.O, Vega Produce LLC, Chosen Foods, Inc., Nutiva, Inc. The major tactics implemented by these leading companies in the market are mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and collaborations. These companies are focusing more on investment in innovations, expansions, and partnerships to increase their market share.

