Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Molecular Cytogenetics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Molecular Cytogenetics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Molecular Cytogenetics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Molecular Cytogenetics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Molecular Cytogenetics market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Molecular Cytogenetics market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product, technique, application, end-user, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Molecular Cytogenetics consists of cytogenetics and molecular biology. Cytogenetics refers to the study of chromosomes and further includes the examination of genetic variations or modifications by techniques of in-situ hybridization. In the field of biology and medicine, Molecular Cytogenetics consider essential applications. The genetic variation through in-situ hybridization techniques is Molecular Cytogenetics. It provides a high-resolution analysis of genome organization, behavior, and structure. Due to the increasing incidence of cancer and genetic disorders and the accelerating penetration of Molecular Cytogenetics in clinical pathological research, the global Molecular Cytogenetics market is growing at a significant rate. Various products such as kits & reagents, consumables, devices, and technology & services have contributed to the size of the market for Molecular Cytogenetics.

The study provides a decisive view on the Molecular Cytogenetics market by segmenting the market based on treatment product, application, technique, end user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on product, the market is segmented into instruments, consumables and software & services. The expanded use of media and reagents during cytogenetic research has made consumables the largest category. Consumables help to achieve consistent and reproducible results in both standard and advanced cytogenetic clinical protocols.

Based on technique, the market is segmented into Genomic In Situ Hybridization (GISH), Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH), Multicolor Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization, Array Comparative Genomic Hybridization and Other Molecular Cytogenetic Techniques. CGH and FISH techniques are widely adopted in the current scenario through various applications such as diagnostics, research practices, and the development of medicine.

Based on application, the market is segmented into Genetic Disorders, Oncology, Personalized Medicine and Other Applications. For in-depth cancer studies, successful and high use of molecular cytogenetic techniques has allowed oncology to emerge as the largest application category.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into Clinical & Research Laboratories, Hospitals & Pathology Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies and Other End-user. In 2018, the market dominated by Clinical & Research Laboratories. This is primarily due to the increasing use in clinical diagnosis of cytogenetic techniques. Continuous research on the mechanisms underlying various chromosomal diseases has allowed it segment to gain the largest share.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries such as US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, GCC countries, Brazil. North America accounted for the largest share in 2018 mainly due to the local presence of major entities. Moreover, presence of effective regulatory framework for the regulation of genetic tests has significantly propelled the regional market.

Increasing cancer incidence and related annual mortality increase has pushed the market significantly. Continued increase in new cases of cancer has highlighted the need for advanced technology advancement for a detailed genomic level understanding of cancer. FISH and Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH) are among the most widely recognized cytogenetic techniques as they provide comprehensive information on molecular signatures associated with cancer. These techniques help to gain insight into the progression of cancer. Lack of consistent policies for coverage and reimbursement of new genomic tools can impede the use of Molecular Cytogenetics in cancer and personalized care. In addition, the shortage of qualified staff and high costs associated with the installation and handling of advanced techniques are likely to hamper the market in the future.

Key players within global Molecular Cytogenetics market include ARUP Laboratories, Calgary Laboratory Services, Genesis Laboratories Inc., Integrated Systems Engineering S.r.l., Neogenomics, OHSU School of Medicine-Molecular and Medical Genetics, South West Thames Regional Genetics Service, UCLA Health – UCLA Pathology and Laboratory Medicines, UW Cytogenetic Services, Virtual Scientific, Weill Cornell Medicine and WiCell Research Institute, Inc. amongst others.

