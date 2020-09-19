Global Research Antibodies Market was valued at approximately USD 9.74 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 13.91 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.4% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Research Antibodies market.

Research Antibodies Market by Product (Reagents and Antibodies); by Technology (Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay, Flow Cytometry, Immunohistochemistry, Immunoprecipitation, Immunofluorescence, Western Blotting and Others); by Application (Genomics, Drug Development, Proteomics and Other Applications), for Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Research Institutes and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the research antibodies market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the research antibodies market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the research antibodies market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the research antibodies market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces applicationl for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the research antibodies market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the research antibodies market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the research antibodies by segmenting the market based on product, technology, application, end user and region. All the segments of research antibodies market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Antibodies also called immunoglobulin are proteins prepared by B cells of immune system. The antibodies recognize foreign substances or antigens and bind to epitope region of antigens and flag them for destruction. Thus it helps in protecting body from foreign invasion. The antibodies can be constructed in laboratory through recombinant DNA technology. The ability of immunoglobulin to recognize and bind to specific molecular structure or sequence makes them ideal tool for cell research and protein function studies for isolation of molecule of interest.

The demand for research antibodies market is driven by increasing cell based research and development activities, genomics and proteomics research for development of new protein therapeutics, increasing acceptance of personalized medicine, growing collaborations between industries and academic institutes, increasing focus on new biomarker development etc. However, time intensive antibody development method and cost are major factors that may restrain the market growth along with quality concerns. Emerging markets are expected to bring new growth opportunities for major manufacturers of research antibodies. Growth in biopharmaceutical industry and increasing R&D spending in emerging markets may open new avenues for research antibodies market.

Based on product, global research antibodies market is bifurcated into reagents and antibodies. The reagents segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 whereas antibodies segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period. Continuous and large volume use of reagents for routine assays has attributed to the largest market share of reagents. Increasing use of antibodies for research in various application areas such as oncology, stem cell research, immunology, infectious diseases etc. will help to register highest CAGR over the forecast period. Based on type antibodies product segment is categorized into secondary and primary antibodies. Based on source antibodies product segment is categorized into rabbit, mouse and others. Based on research applications antibodies product segment is categorized into infectious diseases, oncology, immunology and other applications.

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, immunoprecipitation, immunofluorescence, western blotting and others constitute the technology segment of global research antibodies market. Western blotting technology segment dominated the market with largest revenue share in 2018. Western blotting technology allows quantification at as low as 0.1 nanogram level and thus is widely used technology across the globe. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay technique is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on applications market is segmented into genomics, drug development, proteomics and other applications. Proteomics application segment held largest market share in 2018. This large share is attributed to the increasing demand for proteomic based approaches in cancer profiling and biomarker selection, increasing R&D spending and government grants for proteomics research.

The end user segment is divided into include contract research organizations, academic & research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies. Pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies were the largest end users for research antibodies market in 2018. Availability of funds, increasing R&D activities for new therapeutics development and drug discovery and development process attribute to the largest market share of pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies.

North America dominated the global research antibodies market in 2018. Presence of major manufacturers, availability of funds, presence of developed R&D infrastructure, increasing demand for personalized medicine, technological advancements in immunology and proteomics research, increasing chronic disease burden etc. are factors driving the market in this region. Europe was second dominating market. Presence of developed infrastructure, availability of budgets, increasing R&D spending for drug discovery and development services are factors that boost market growth in this region. Latin America is expected to register applicationrate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region will be highly growing market for research antibodies. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry growth in the emerging countries like India and China, wide presence of contract research organizations, government initiatives to promote proteomics research is expected to propel market growth in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa will register slower growth compared to other regions due to lack of infrastructure and funds.

Major players included in the report are Merck Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Inc., GenScript, Danaher Corporation, Lonza, PerkinElmer, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and BioLegend, Inc. among others.

The report segment of global research antibodies market as follows:

Global Research Antibodies Market: Product

Antibodies

Antibodies Market, by Type

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Antibodies Market, by Source

Mouse

Rabbit

Others

Antibodies Market, by Research Area

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Immunology

Others

Reagents

Stains & Dyes

Media & Sera

Fixatives

Buffers

Enzymes

Others

Global Research Antibodies Market: By Technology

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

Immunohistochemistry

Immunofluorescence

Immunoprecipitation

Others

Global Research Antibodies Market: By Application

Proteomics

Drug Development

Genomics

Other Applications

Global Research Antibodies Market: By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Global Research Antibodies Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

