Phenylketonuria Treatment Market: by Type (Drugs [Kuvan, and Biopten], and Dietary Supplements), by Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral), and by End User (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies, Pediatric Clinics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 -2025

Phenylketonuria or PKU is a genetic disorder in which the levels of phenylalanine increase in the blood. Phenylalanine is a building block of protein obtained through food. PKU can cause behavioral problems, seizures, psychiatric disorders, and delayed development if not treated on time. Children with classic PKU are at risk of brain damage and require treatment. PKU vary from mild to severe form, however classic PKU is considered as severe and variant PKU as less severe disease form. Rising prevalence of PKU globally is likely to accelerate the market growth for PKU treatment. As per the stats provided by Genetic Home Reference, in the U.S. 1 in 10,000 to 15,000 cases of PKU occur in newborns.

The study provides a decisive view on the phenylketonuria treatment market by segmenting the market based on type, route of administration, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on type the market is segmented into drugs and dietary supplements. The drugs market for phenylketonuria is further segmented into kuvan, and biopten. Kuvan segment accounted for major share of the market in 2018. BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. manufactured oral drug Kuvan. This drug was approved in 2007 in the U.S. and in Europe in 2008. The patent of this drug expired in the year 2015 in the U.S. and is about to expire in the year 2020 in Europe. Nonetheless, BioMarin has entered with a settlement agreement with Par Pharmaceuticals to launch generic version of Kuvan tablets and powder form.

Based on route of administration the market is segmented into oral, and parenteral. Oral route of administration held major share of the market in 2018 since this route is mainly preferred by patients due to ease of administration and convenience. Besides, parenteral infusions are also difficult to administer. Based on end user the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, online pharmacies, pediatric clinics, and others. Hospital pharmacies segment held major share of the market in 2018. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. North America held major share of the market owing to rising government initiatives and favorable regulations to treat PKU in this region. Besides, continuous R&D and commercialization of novel drugs is likely to propel PKU treatment market growth in this region.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the phenylketonuria treatment along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the phenylketonuria treatment market on global level. With the presence of large number of pipeline drugs, like the SYNB1618, RTX-134, and CNSA-001 are likely to fuel the market growth for phenylketonuria treatment. CNSA-001 has successfully completed its Phase I study and has initiated Phase II clinical trial whereas SYNB1618 is currently under Phase 2a clinical trial and has received the FDAs fast-track designation. Besides, rising commercialization and development of new drugs is likely to boost market growth.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players included in phenylketonuria treatment market are Censa Pharmaceutical, Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., Retrophin, Inc., Synlogic, Inc., and Homology Medicines, Inc.

The report segments the phenylketonuria treatment market as follows:

Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market: Type Segment Analysis

Drugs

Kuvan

Biopten

Dietary Supplements

Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market: Route of Administration Segment Analysis

Oral

Parenteral

Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market: End User Segment Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Pediatric Clinics

Others

Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

