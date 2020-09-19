Smart Refrigerator Market: by Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID, and Others) by Distribution Channel (Online and Offline) by Application (Residential and Commercial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018 -2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Refrigerator market.

Smart refrigerator market is expected to witness substantial rise over the coming years considering to the rising disposable income in various developing countries of Asia Pacific region. China is the major attraction for market players. It is projected that by 2021, smart refrigerators shipments will reach almost 10 Million units in China as compared to about 5 Million units in 2018. Similarly, the overall refrigerator market in India was valued at USD 1.5 Billion and is estimated to reach USD 3.6 Billion of which, smart refrigerators are anticipated to make vital contributions. Further, key manufacturers such as Panasonic, LG, and Samsung are focusing on developing strategic partnerships with various regional suppliers of to increase their product offerings and gain a competitive advantage in the market. Thus, the smart refrigerator market will grow over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of numerous online platforms is fueling the demand for smart refrigerators. In 2018, it was valued that around 70% of Americans that have minimum income of USD 150 thousand, have Amazon Prime membership. Further, in 2018, the worldwide number of online consumers reached 1.6 billion in comparison to 1.07 billion in 2013. With the increasing adoption of mobile shopping, this number is expected to increase over the forecast period. Thus, it is expected that the usage on online platforms will boost the demand for smart refrigerator market.

The smart refrigerator market is bifurcated on the basis of technology, distribution channel, application, and region. Based on technology, the global smart refrigerator market is split into Wi-Fi, RFID, Bluetooth, and others. The Wi-Fi segment is anticipated to hold a huge share of the smart refrigerator market during the estimated period. This share is due to the high number of users opting for Wi-Fi technology in their smart home. On the basis of distribution channel, the global smart refrigerator market is divided into online and offline. The online segment is projected to rise at a considerable rate due to the growing adoption of internet by numerous retailers and distributors to broaden their customer base.

North America is projected to hold a substantial share of the global smart refrigerator market over the forecast timespan. The U.S. is considered as a major contributor in terms of revenue for the smart refrigerator market in this region considering the rising demand for the product in residential sector. Europe is expected to grow at a notable rate in the smart refrigerators market due to the increasing usage in various commercial places such as restaurants, retail outlets, hotels and many more.

Top players in the smart refrigerator market are LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Electrolux AB, Haier Group Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Hisense Co. Ltd., GE Appliance, and Midea Group among others. Major market players are focusing on collaborating with other organizations in the IoT technology. One such example is that of LG Electronics. The company has collaborated with Amazon and is now offering built in Alexa in its smart refrigerators.

Global Smart Refrigerator Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

RFID

Others

Global Smart Refrigerator Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Online

Offline

Global Smart Refrigerator Market: Application Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Global Smart Refrigerator Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

