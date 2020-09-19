Automated Labeling Machine Market: by Type (Pressure Sensitive/Self-Adhesive Labelers, Stretch Sleeve/Shrink-Sleeve Labelers, and Glue-Based Labelers) and by Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Labeling Machine market.

Abstract

The report automated labeling machine covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, emerging trends, competition, opportunities, and industry-validated market data. The report offers notable data of 2016, 2017, & 2018 along with estimation from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).

The growth of the global automated labeling machine market is driven by several factors, such as rising demand for automation in the pharmaceutical and food industry, increasing industrialization and urbanization, and the surging need for packaging solutions for various end-uses. The automated labeling machine ensures precision in the labeling process. These machines are available in different configurations depending upon the shape and material type of the product, which is required to be labeled. Automated labeling machine finds numerous applications across labeling products for food and beverages, pharmaceutical packaging, cosmetics packaging, and others. The growing population, coupled with changing consumer perception towards packaged goods is expected to bolster the growth of the global automated machine market. On the other hand, high initial investments and maintenance costs associated with automated labeling machines could restrict the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the global automated labeling machine market has been classified into pressure-sensitive/self-adhesive labelers, stretch sleeve/shrink-sleeve labelers, and glue-based labelers. Pressure-sensitive/self-adhesive labelers accounted for the largest share in 2018. Pressure-sensitive labelers provide flexibility to create labels by quality. As it is a more extensive choice of adhesives, which is easy and straight forward solution and more preferable by manufacturers for labeling, the demand for this segment is increasing exponentially.

Stretch-sleeve/shrink sleeve labelers are expected to grow with the fastest rate over the forecast timeline. These labelers are relatively new types and are durable, abrasion-resistant, and waterproof. Owing to the environmental-friendly nature and rising demand from manufacturers for the adoption of these labelers, the segment is estimated to gain substantial growth over the forecast period.

Based on industry, the global automated labeling machine market has been segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, cosmetics & personal care, and others. The food & beverages segment accredited for the largest share in terms of revenue. Improving economic conditions across the globe coupled with changing dietary habits of consumers is primarily expected to drive the segment growth. The increasing consumption of packaged foods along with rising disposable income is estimated to fuel the market growth over the forecast years.

Based on the region, the global automated machine labeling machine market has been bifurcated into Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific accredited for the largest market share in terms of revenue, owing to rising disposable income and urbanization. Furthermore, rapid industrialization and automation in food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and other industries coupled with increasing demand for high speed and high-quality packaging solutions are expected to gain traction over the forecast timeframe.

The automated labeling machine market is highly dominated by key players including Novexx Solutions, Krones, Promach, Sidel, KHS, Herma, Marchesini Group, Sacmi Etiquette, Pack Leader, and others. The major plans implemented by these leading companies in the market are new product launches, recent developments, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions. These companies are focusing on investment in collaborations, innovations, and expansions to increase their market share.

