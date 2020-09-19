Isoprene Rubber Latex Market: Report by Application (Medical Gloves, Medical Balloons & Catheters, Condoms, and Adhesives) and by End-Use Industry (Medical, Consumer Goods and Industrial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Isoprene Rubber Latex market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Isoprene Rubber Latex market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global isoprene rubber latex market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Million Tons) and revenue (USD Million).

The global isoprene rubber latex market is likely to have prominent growth and is expected to grow at a single-digit CAGR within the forecast period. There is immense scope in isoprene rubber latex market owing to exhibits prevailing properties, variety of applications and growing demand in the market. Isoprene rubber latex has almost the same properties compared with natural rubber latex such as good strength, softness, flow, and elongation. These attributes are surging the consumption in the medical, consumer goods and industrial sectors. The increase in the usage of medical gloves, medical balloons & catheters, stringent rules undertaken by the government, and providing quality medical services are the factors which are propelling the growth of the isoprene rubber latex market in the healthcare sector.

The global isoprene rubber latex market has been categorized on the basis of applications and end-use. Based on the application, isoprene rubber latex is classified into medical gloves, medical balloons & catheters, condoms, and adhesives. Based on the end-use industry, isoprene rubber latex is classified into medical, consumer goods and industrial. The prominent field of the isoprene rubber latex is in the production of tires, technical rubber, and conveyor belts. Moreover, it is used in the production of condoms which will lead to decreased rate of population growth as well as sexually transmitted diseases. The Asia Pacific is the biggest market owing to a rise in the production of condoms and medical gloves. According to the Malaysian Rubber Export Promotion Council (MREPC), Malaysia is the worlds largest supplier for medical gloves which contributes more than 50% of the global demand.

The medical sector and industrial sector are the major factors that are strengthening as well as driving the isoprene rubber latex market. The need for isoprene rubber latex for the medical sector has exponentially increased owing to the rise in demand for medical gloves, safety, and hygiene. The consumers, as well as the government, have a major concern towards safety and hygiene factors which may contribute positively to the development of the medical service which will ultimately give a significant growth to the global isoprene rubber latex market. One of the factors which might hamper the isoprene rubber latex market is the availability of other synthetic latex material such as nitrile and vinyl.

Key players in the global isoprene rubber latex market are JSR Corporation, Kuraray Co.Ltd., Puyang Linshi, Kraton, Ansell Limited,Corporation Chemical & New Material Co., Ltd., Kent Elastomers, Zeon, Elastomer Inc, Dipped Products Plc, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Rubberex Corporation (M) Bhd., Johnson Wilshire Inc., Protective Industrial Products, Inc., Smart Glove Corporation Sdn. Bhd., and Southern Glove among others.

This report segments the global isoprene rubber latex market as follows:

Global Isoprene Rubber Latex Market: Application Segment Analysis

Medical Gloves

Medical Balloons & Catheters

Condoms

Adhesives

Global Isoprene Rubber Latex Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

Medical

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Global Isoprene Rubber Latex Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

