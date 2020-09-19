Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the AI in Social Media market.

Abstract

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an area of computer technological advancement that emphasizes the advent of Intelligent /smart machines that react and work like human beings. With the technological advancement in Artificial intelligence machine have been designed like computers/ Smartphones which can recognize voice and all learn with time.

According to comScore, when it comes to mobile it accounts to 65 percent of all digital media time, that is actually a big percentage of share we spend on social media. It is the times spend on checking mails, chatting with friend, working or shopping. Marketing companies have found that the customer is mobile first, so with the help of AI, the marketing companies gets the customer location and the time is spends on a particular brand and so the marketing companies can send a app or push notification so as to update customer order status and promotional offers for their favorite brand thereby encouraging growth for AI market in social media. With the expansion in the usage of smart phone, availability of mobile application and improving the network speed, Smart phones have become a necessity now-a-days for all almost all kind of work.

Companies are leveraging social media by AI which will help them give better understanding of their customers buying pattern which in turn help them to keep relevant product and product line. Companies can then personalize data /content/Product/by getting to know its buying pattern and what motivates him to take that decision as AI can learn at a faster rate than any human the chances of making error is eliminated and thus AI in social media marketing will tend to grow in much faster rate in the years to come. However with only hand full of AI experts might hinder AI Technology adoption in the developing economy. The privacy of customer /social media users will be hampered. Through these websites people are giving their personal information out on the internet. These networking sites keep track of all the interaction done on their website and save them for later use. These can have some serious implication which me also include disclosure of persons location ,cyber stalking, 3rd party personal information disclosure , social profiling and so on .This can pose as a major challenge to overcome for AI in social Media.

On the basis of application, efficient customer experience management needs a complete view of customer interactions that includes both traditional channels, such as phone calls and face-to- face meetings and communications that come through the website, from live chat or sessions with chatbots and from social media. These channels create unstructured data. This means that companies must be able to manage data from different sources in order to extract valuable insight with speed and precision and integrate them with existing customer data.

Effective consumer experience management desires entire view of client interactions which includes both traditional channels like, phone calls and communications, face-to- face conferences and that come via the internet site, from live chat and from social media. These channels create which are then combine them with existing customer statistics for further use by the company, which will then contribute to the growth of Ai social media market.

North America has observed huge technological advancement in the recent past which will eventually drive the dependency on mobile phone even more, and so this will drive the growth of AI Compelled with social media marketing in the long run. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to capture a substantial portion of AI in social media market in the forecast period, due to the increase in number of smartphone users and internet users in APAC, the growth of this market will be driven by the demand of Smartphones.

Major player in the of AI in social media Market: AWS , Facebook , Google , Adobe Systems, IBM, Baidu ,Twitter , Salesforce, Clarabridge and Snap among others.

The report segments AI in social media Market as follows:

AI in Social Media Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Deep Learning & Machine Learning

Natural language processing (NLP)

AI in Social Media Market: Component Segment Analysis

Solutions

Services

AI in Social Media Market: Application Segment Analysis

Customer Experience Management

Predictive Risk Assessment

Sales & Marketing

AI in Social Media Market: End-User Segment Analysis

BFSI

Education

Media and Advertising

Retail and Ecommerce

Public Utilities

Others

AI in Social Media Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

