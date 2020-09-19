Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Truck Loading System market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global automated truck loading system market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).

The global automated truck loading system market is likely to have prominent growth in the coming years and is anticipated to grow at a fast rate within the forecast period. There is immense scope for the automated truck loading systems owing to a variety of applications and growing demand in the market. These attributes have created a huge demand for the automation system for manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers. Moreover, a lack of space in metro cities, safe and controlled logistics processes, reduction of damage and increasing demand for outsourcing of logistics by third-party vendors are the major factors that are expected to bolster the global automated truck loading system market over the forecast years. The automated truck loading systems reduce the dependency on labors and helps to create a safe work environment that would sooner penetrate the market at a much faster rate over the coming years.

The global automated truck loading system market has segmented on the basis of the loading dock, system type, and end-use industry. Based on the loading dock, the automated truck loading system market is segmented into saw tooth dock, flush dock, and enclosed dock. The saw tooth dock is especially used when there is a lack of space, flush docks are majorly used docks so as to prevent wall damage and enclosed dock are often used at the time of climate control, security and overhead lift capabilities. Based on the system type, the automated truck loading system market is divided into slat conveyor systems, chain conveyor systems, skate conveyor systems, roller track systems, and belt conveyor systems. Based on the end-use industry, the automated truck loading system market is segmented into FMCG, logistics, and transportation industry, post and parcel, aviation, pharmaceutical, cement, paper, automotive, textile, and warehouse and distribution.

One of the major factors which are expected to drive the automated truck loading system market is cost-cutting at the time of operations and high efficiency at an optimum time. Traditionally, the truck loading system was manual where it required labor which ultimately increased the cost, time and led to a reduction in the efficiency, compared to the automated truck loading system. Owing to these factors the automated truck loading system market is in huge demand across the globe. The secondary factor that is anticipated to boost the demand for an automated truck loading system is lesser product damage. Some of the factors which might hamper the growth of automated truck loading system market are high initial investment cost and less possibility of modifications in system.

The key players in the global automated truck loading system market are ATLS Ltd, Active Oy, Ancra Systems B.V., FLSmidth, Inc., Asbreuk Service B.V., BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Cargo Floor B.V., C&D Skilled Robotics Inc., Loading Automation, GEBHARDT Fordertechnik GmbH, HAVER & BOECKER OHG, Joloda International Ltd, Reno Forklift, Inc., Secon Components, Maschinenfabrik Mollers GmbH, Secon Components S.L., and VDL Systems B.V.

Automated Truck Loading System Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

