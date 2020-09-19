Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Contrast Media market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Contrast Media Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Contrast Media market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Contrast Media market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Contrast Media market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Contrast Media market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Contrast Media market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Type, Modality, application, route of administration, end user and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

According to the report, global demand for Contrast Media was valued at approximately USD 4.74 Billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 6.32 Billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 4.19 % between 2018 and 2025.

Contrast media, also known as contrast agents, are used to improve blood and tissue perfusion. This includes computed tomography (CT) based contrast based on iodine, MRI based agents based on gadolinium, and ultrasound-used lipid bubble contrast agents. Contrast agents absorb or modify external electromagnetism or ultrasound that is distinct from radiopharmaceuticals that themselves emit radiation. Forx-rays, contrast agents in a target tissue or structure improve radiodensity. In MRIs, contrast agents shorten (or in some cases increase) the duration of nuclei relaxation inside body tissues to adjust the contrast in the picture.

The study provides a decisive view on the Contrast Media market by segmenting the market based on Type, Modality, end user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media. It is projected that the iodine contrast media segment will dominate the largest share of the contrast media market in 2018. Due to its heavy use in CT tests, coupled with the fact that it can be used in almost all body parts, the high proportion of this section can be attributed.

Based on Modality, the market is segmented into X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound. It is expected that X-ray / CT procedures will command the largest share of the global media contrast market in 2018. However, the segment of ultrasound is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Ultrasound segment growth can be largely owing to several benefits offered by ultrasound contrast agents over other contrast agents and the growing number of sanctions for ultrasound contrast agents in the Japan, Europe and U.S.

Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into Oral, Intravascular, Rectal and Other Routes. In 2018, the segment of intravascular route is projected to dominate the largest share of the contrast media market. It is also expected that this segment will grow at the highest CAGR. Growth in this segment can be attributed largely to advances in CT and MRI imaging technologies that mainly use the intravascular pathway to inject contrast media.

Based on Indication, the contrast media market is classified into Cardiovascular Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Nephrological Disorders and Others.

In the forecast period, the category of cardiovascular disorders is projected to dominate the largest share and the highest growth rate. Some of the factors driving this segment are developments in cardiac MRI procedures in cath-laboratories, beneficial reimbursement policies used for cardiovascular diagnosis contrast media, and strong healthcare infrastructure in developed countries.

Based on the application segment, the market is bifurcated into radiology, interventional radiology, interventional cardiology and others. It is anticipated that the radiology segment will dominate the largest share of the global media contrast market in 2018. Nonetheless, the segment of interventional cardiology is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Growth in the cardiology intervention segment can be largely attributed to factors such as increased demand for minimally invasive operations worldwide and increased cardiovascular disease burden.

The geographical segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The major share of the global contrast media market is expected to be the North American market. It is expected that the Asia Pacific market will grow in the prediction period at the highest CAGR. This rise can be attributed to growing investment in R&D and a positive demographic scenario in China.

The growing need, as well as demand, for image refinement during surgery requires unique methods of data acquisition, processing, and display, as well as a full understanding of the imaging process and its therapy applications. This need is well served by image-guided procedures, resulting in increased demand for image-guided diagnostic and treatment procedures, and thus acted as a market growth factor.

Key players within global Contrast Media market include Bayer HealthCare, Bracco Imaging, Daiichi Sankyo, GE Healthcare, Guerbet, J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Lantheus, Spago Nanomedicine, Taejoon Pharm and Unijules Life Sciences amongst others.

The report segments global Contrast Media market as follows:

Global Contrast Media Market: Type Segment Analysis

Barium-based Contrast Media

Iodinated Contrast Media

Gadolinium-based Contrast Media

Microbubble Contrast Media

Global Contrast Media Market: Modality Segment Analysis

X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Global Contrast Media Market: Route of Administration Segment Analysis

Oral

Intravascular

Rectal

Other Routes

Global Contrast Media Market: Indication Segment Analysis

Cardiovascular Disorders

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Nephrological Disorders

Others

Global Contrast Media Market: Application Segment Analysis

Radiology

Interventional Radiology

Interventional Cardiology

Others

Global Contrast Media Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

