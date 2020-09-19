Global Workplace Stress Management Market was valued at approximately USD 6.93 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 12.51 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Workplace Stress Management market.

Abstract

According to the report, global demand for Workplace Stress Management market was valued at approximately USD 6.93 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 12.51 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.9% between 2019 and 2025.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the workplace stress management market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the workplace stress management market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the workplace stress management market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the workplace stress management market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the workplace stress management market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the workplace stress management market on global and regional basis.

Stress is a major health concern of modern times that is affecting millions of people globally. There are many types of stress that individuals suffer from. Workplace stress is one of the most common types of stress. Excessive stress at workplace affects the productivity, performance, and physical as well as emotional wellbeing of the employees. Conditions like anxiety, fatigue, depression, chronic headache, and apathy are some of the common signs of excessive workplace stress. Workplace stress management has become an important aspect of healthcare.

Factors such as growing awareness regarding stress management, increasing competition at workplaces, global economic slowdown, constant layoffs, and efforts taken by employers to create awareness regarding workplace stress management will act as major driving factors in the growth of global workplace stress management market. Increasing focus on health and safety laws and growing popularity of yoga and other health related activities will act as an opportunity for the market players in the workplace stress management market. Nonetheless, lack of awareness in developing regions and dearth of skilled counselors will restrict the growth of global workplace stress management market.

The global workplace stress management market has been split into service, delivery mode, activity, and region. Based on service, workplace stress management market has been segmented into meditation & yoga, stress assessment, progress tracking metrics, resilience training, and others. The stress assessment segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to growing popularity of stress assessment techniques. The delivery mode segment has been divided into personal fitness advisors, meditation specialists, individual counselors, and others. The personal fitness advisors segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to growing number of fitness center chains. The activity segment has been divided into outdoor and indoor.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. U.S. accounted for the highest share in the North America region due to presence of employee welfare programs, growing popularity of yoga, and high number of working individuals. Europe is expected to be the second major market. The key reasons are presence of skilled counselors and high healthcare expenditure. Asia Pacific will grow at the topmost CAGR due to high working population, growing trends of fitness, and increasing demand for stress management programs. The Latin America region will grow at a significant rate during the assessment period. The Middle East & Africa region is expected to exhibit definite progression in the anticipated time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as ActiveHealth Management, Fitbit, Marino Wellness, ComPsych, Wellness Corporate Solutions (WCS), Truworth Wellness, Central Corporate Wellness, CuraLinc Healthcare, and Wellsource, Inc. among others.

This report segments the Global Workplace Stress Management Market as follows:

Global Workplace Stress Management Market: By Service

Meditation & Yoga

Stress Assessment

Progress Tracking Metrics

Resilience Training

Others

Global Workplace Stress Management Market: By Delivery Mode

Personal Fitness Advisors

Meditation Specialists

Individual Counselors

Others

Global Workplace Stress Management Market: By Activity

Outdoor

Indoor

Global Workplace Stress Management Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

