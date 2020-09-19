Onychomycosis Treatment Market: by type (distal sublingual onychomycosis, white superficial onychomycosis, proximal sublingual onychomycosis, candida onychomycosis and others), treatment (drug treatment, topical therapy and others), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and others)-Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Onychomycosis Treatment market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Onychomycosis Treatment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Onychomycosis Treatment market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Onychomycosis Treatment market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Onychomycosis Treatment market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, treatment, distribution channel, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Onychomycosis, also known as tinea unguium, is a toenail or fingernail fungal disease that causes infection of the ring over the nails. Trichophyton rubrum and trichophyton mentagrophytes are common fungal strains that cause dermatophytic onychomycosis. In addition, other organisms that transmit the disease are yeasts and non-dermatophyte molds. The major source of onychomycosis is public places such as gymnasium, swimming pool, and others polluted with disease causing fungal agents. In addition, fungal infection is caused by continuous use of footwear for a longer duration and touch of toe nail with wet surface. Increasing disease incidences are apparent in athletes due to constant shoe use, nail sweating, and traumatic nail injuries.

The study provides a decisive view on the Onychomycosis Treatment market by segmenting the market based on type, treatment, distribution channel, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on type, the market is segmented into distal sublingual onychomycosis, white superficial onychomycosis, proximal sublingual onychomycosis, candida onychomycosis and others. The study projects that the prevalence of proximal subungal onychomycosis will increase at a significant rate in the coming years, while distal subungal onychomycosis is the most prevalent disease indication driving the demand for care.

Based on treatment, the market is segmented into drug treatment, topical therapy and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries such as US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, GCC countries, Brazil. North America is expected to dominate the market owing to the presence of important market companies, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and an alarming upsurge in the diabetic patient pool.

Both pediatrists and dermatologists cited bolstering recommendations for combination therapy as another strong factor promoting the worldwide demand for onychomycosis treatment. Research shows an increased rate of cure when the therapy blends systemic and topical treatments, which possibly encourages onychomycosis patients to opt for care requiring medication for long-term antifungal drugs, accompanied by the use of nail lacquers. Oral terbinafine has been a popular choice over the years to include in combination therapy, followed in follow-up sessions by amorolfine nail lacquer. As part of onychomycosis treatment, the advent of more such combination therapies is likely to support the development of the demand for onychomycosis treatment in the coming years.

Key players within global Onychomycosis Treatment market include Bausch Health Companies, Galderma S.A., Celtic Pharma, Anacor pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Topica Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Moberg Pharma AB, Bayer AG, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Allergen, Inc., Cipla Ltd, Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi S.A., NovaBiotics Inc., and Merz Pharma. amongst others.

The report segments global Onychomycosis Treatment market as follows:

Global Onychomycosis Treatment Market: Type Segment Analysis

Distal sublingual Onychomycosis

White superficial Onychomycosis

Proximal sublingual Onychomycosis

Candida Onychomycosis

Others

Global Onychomycosis Treatment Market: Treatment Segment Analysis

Drug Treatment

Topical Therapy

Others

Global Onychomycosis Treatment Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Global Onychomycosis Treatment Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

