Bioabsorbable Stents Market: by Material (Polymer Based Stents and Metallic Stents), by Absorption Rate (Slow- Absorption Stents, and Fast- Absorption Stents), by Application (Coronary Artery Diseases, and Peripheral Artery Diseases), and by End User (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 -2025

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global bioabsorbable stents market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Stent is a polymer or metallic tube which is implanted in the lumen of a blood vessel to keep its passage open. A bioabsorbable stent is a special type of stent which reabsorbs or dissolves within the patient body. These stents are mostly used in the treatment of abnormalities related to heart like blocked blood vessels. Besides, these are also implanted in the esophagus to allow the passage of food in patients suffering from esophageal cancer. They are also inserted in gall bladder to allow the passage of bile especially in patients those suffering from gall bladder cancer and in the ureter to prevent obstruction of urine flow from kidney.

The study provides a decisive view on the bioabsorbable stents market by segmenting the market based on material, absorption rate, application, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on material the market is bifurcated into metallic stents, and polymer based stents. The polymer based stent segment held major share of the market in 2018 and is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period since companies in this market are mainly focusing on the development of polymeric stents and due to the rising approvals for polymer-based stents in various countries. Based on absorption rate the market is divided into slow- absorption stents, and fast- absorption stents. The fast- absorption stents segment is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period.

Based on application the market is segmented into peripheral artery diseases, and coronary artery diseases. The coronary artery diseases segment held major share of the market in 2018 due to rising aging population which is more likely to be prone to coronary and due to the adoption of unhealthy lifestyle habits which has led to increased risk of coronary artery diseases. Based on end user the market is segmented into cardiac centers, hospitals, and others. The hospitals segment held major share of the market and is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period due to growing risk of PAD and CAD, rising need of surgeries, and improving reimbursement scenario in the hospitals. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the bioabsorbable stents along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the bioabsorbable stents market on global level. Growing geriatric population base which is more vulnerable to strokes require stent implants for treatment, rising adoption rate of these devices, technology advancements, and risk of restenosis in patients undergoing angioplasty are some of the factors boosting the market growth of bioabsorbable stents market. Besides, lack of necessary physical activity and unhealthy eating habits are leading to the development of cardiovascular diseases, and increased need for percutaneous coronary interventions. Moreover, the disappearance of these stents from the treatment site adds several advantages like reduction in late-stent thrombosis, and facilitation of repeat treatments. Especially in pediatrics surgeries bioabsorbable stents do not require surgical removal and also facilitate vessels growth thus further boosting market growth. But, high cost associated with implant procedures, and stringent government regulations for stent approval are some of the factors hindering market growth.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players included in bioabsorbable stents market are Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, STENTYS SA, Microport Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Elixir Medical Corporation, and C.R. Bard, Inc.

