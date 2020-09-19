Apixaban Market: by dosage form (capsule and tablet), and end-users (Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and Others)-Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Apixaban market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Apixaban market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Apixaban market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Apixaban market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Apixaban market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein dosage form, end-users and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Apixaban is a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) licensed anticoagulant used in the treatment of thromboembolic venous events (blood clot) within a vein. Venous thromboembolic events (VTEs) occurring without any prior symptoms or warning signs and may go undiagnosed or unrecognized by a health care professional. Symptoms that occur may be associated with either pulmonary embolism (PE) or deep vein thrombosis (DVT) such as calf pain, ankle and foot swelling, redness or visible spots of discolouration, rapid respiration, chest pain, or others. Apixaban is sold under Eliquis”s trade name. Factor Xa is a serine protease-like trypsin that plays a important role in the cascade of blood coagulation. Apixaban mechanism works on Xa factor inhibiting which indirectly decreases thrombin-stimulated clot formation. Apixaban is recommended in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation to reduce the risk of stroke or systemic embolism. Eliquis” recommended dose is 5 mg twice daily orally. Apixaban is available on the market in the form of pills or tablets.

The study provides a decisive view on the Apixaban market by segmenting the market based on dosage form, end-user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on dosage form, the market is segmented into capsule and tablet. Based on end-users, the apixaban market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries such as US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, GCC countries, Brazil. In terms of revenue generated by the drug”s high price, North America holds the dominant position in treating venous thromboembolic events. For example, according to a study published in the 2010 American Journal of Preventive Medicine, venous thromboembolism (VTE) affects between 300,000-600,000 people annually in the U.S., causing significant mortality. Additionally, the disorder of venous thromboembolism (VTE) may occur in all ethnicities, all age groups, and both sexes.

Increasing prevalence of conditions related to venous thromboembolism is expected to support apixaban market growth. For example, according to facts from the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis 2014, around 10 million cases of venous thromboembolism occur in low, middle and high-income countries annually. In 2014, for example, the U.S. Eliquis was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) prophylaxis and pulmonary embolism (PE) and also for the reduction of the risk of recurrent PE and DVT after initial treatment. In addition, government and private organizations are investing heavily in research and development in health care, and this is also likely to boost the growth of the Apixaban market. However, it is expected that adverse effects of apixaban such as increased risk of thrombotic events following premature discontinuation and bleeding will hinder its adoption. This in turn is projected to have an adverse impact on market growth.

Key players within global Apixaban market include Abbott, Alere, Bristol-Myers Squibb, C. H. Boehringer Sohn, CoaguSense, Pfizer, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Siemens amongst others.

