Global Hypopigmentation Disorder Treatment Market was valued at approximately USD 454.32 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 665.4 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.64% between 2019 and 2025.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Hypopigmentation Disorder Treatment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Hypopigmentation Disorder Treatment market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Hypopigmentation Disorder Treatment market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Hypopigmentation Disorder Treatment market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein treatment, disease indication, end user, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The loss of skin pigment or color is hypopigmentation. It can occur throughout the body or be located. Multiple patches or areas on the skin may appear white in localized hypopigmentation. The patch size and shape may vary widely. There is either a reduction in melanin itself in people with hypopigmentation. Hypopigmentation may also result from a decrease in amino acid tyrosine. Melanocytes produce melanin using tyrosine. Hypopigmentation may occur in people of all races, but the contrast between natural skin color and white patches may make it more visible in people with darker skin. Hypopigmentation is caused by several different causes. Most commonly, the condition develops as a result of skin injury or trauma. Blisters, burns, and infections can all cause skin damage and cause hypopigmentation. If the procedure is done wrong, cosmetic skin procedures such as chemical or laser peels can also induce hypopigmentation.

The study provides a decisive view on the Hypopigmentation Disorder Treatment market by segmenting the market based on treatment, disease indication, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on treatment, the market is segmented into topical drugs, laser, chemical peels, microdermabrasion and others (phototherapy, etc.). The study projects that the topical drugs will dominate the hypopigmentation disorder treatment market owing to the upsurge in the number of patients with the hypopigmentation disorders visiting to the dermatologists and majorly, the topical drugs are being prescribed to the patients.

Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into vitiligo, albinism, and others. Vitiligo segment is expected to dominate the market due to the more number of patients being treated for vitiligo. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, aesthetic clinics & dermatology centers, and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Geographically speaking, Asia-Pacific dominated the pigmentation deficiency care market. Growing population and increasing awareness of skin disorders are driving growth in the pigmentation disorder treatment market in the area. Increasing disposable income and shifting lifestyle have led to increased demand for pigmentation disorders care.

The increase in lifestyle spending as well as growing people”s awareness drives the growth of the treatment market for pigmentation disorders. In addition, the increasing prevalence of skin disorders is accelerating the growth of the demand for treatment of hypopigmentation disorders. Increasing aging population and increasing people concerned with improving the affected skin to are expected to boost the market for treatment of hypopigmentation disorders. The increasing demand for treatment of pigmentation disorders is combined with the growing number of people affected by pigmentation disorders, which in turn boosts the growth of the market for treatment of pigmentation disorders. However, the high cost of treatment may hamper the growth of the market for treatment of pigmentation disorders.

Key players within global Hypopigmentation Disorder Treatment market include Allergan, Alvogen, Episciences Inc., Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, Pierre Fabre, Rxi Pharmaceutical Corporation and SkinCeuticals amongst others.

